Liverpool will be searching for the best talent on the globe to enrich the club's underbelly, and Turkish Fenerbahce sensation Arda Guler could be the answer.

That's according to Turkish outlet Aksam (via Sport Witness), who claim that Jurgen Klopp's Reds - alongside Barcelona - 'want' the 18-year-old prospect after his stunning start to life in the Turkish Super Lig and that they have 'accelerated attempts' as the 22/23 campaign concludes.

A dynamic ace, Guler's availability is complicated by Fenerbahce's desire to keep him at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium for one more year, with two seasons remaining on his existing contract.

Liverpool would be expected to pay around £20m for the teenage talent to pluck him from Turkish clutches, and while this might seem somewhat steep for a starlet so soon into their career at top level, his discernible aptitude as a first-rate prospect should warrant a swoop from one of Europe's biggest clubs, and Klopp would be wise to ensure that he is brought to Anfield.

How good is Arda Guler?

It's been an impressive season for this young gem. Having posted three goals and assists apiece from just two starting appearances in the league last term, Guler has carried on his feats into the present campaign and has scored six goals and supplied six assists from 34 appearances across all competitions.

It's the regularity of his brilliant performances at the maiden stage of his career that will have been so arresting to the likes of Klopp and co, with Sofascore recording Guler's average league rating this season at an impressive 7.48, with his seven direct contributions from just 11 starts complemented by an average of 1.7 shots and two key passes per game, an 85% pass completion rate and an illustration of his defensive work with 1.3 tackles per match.

Guler's strength across a variety of positions - namely the right-wing, attacking midfield and centre of the park - bears a certain resemblance to that of one Kevin De Bruyne, with the Manchester City phenomenon also playing as a winger in his early days before dropping centrally and deeper as he progressed into the prime of his career.

Indeed, preceding his £55m transfer to the Citizens, De Bruyne would frequent the flanks alongside his usual deployment as a central attacking midfielder, with the treble-winning Belgian now one of the most distinguished modern gems with an incredible seasonal haul of ten goals and 31 assists from 49 matches this season.

Guler, who already has an eye for goals and assists and a steady creative output - with his two key passes per game - is a "serious talent", according to Duncan Castles, and could be moulded into one of Europe's best under Klopp's wing.

The German manager has done it before - Gini Wijnaldum and Harvey Elliott were both moved from more attack-focussed roles, Alexis Mac Allister will likely be featured as a robust and industrious central option after signing this summer, veering away from his abilities further up-field.

And Guler, who has been riding the crest of a wave during his early years and hailed as a prospect with "no limit" by Andrea Pirlo, could be the latest addition, emulating someone of De Bruyne's ilk and flourishing as a devastating force for years to come on Merseyside.