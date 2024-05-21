Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Liverpool want to sign an "electric" attacking player for under £45m this summer, with Arne Slot keen on the move.

Liverpool manager & transfer news

Slot has now officially been confirmed as the Reds' next manager, with the Dutchman set to officially take over from Jurgen Klopp on June 1st. The 45-year-old will arrive from Feyenoord, having won the Eredivisie title with his side last season, not to mention scooping Dutch Cup glory this time around.

Sad as it is to see Klopp depart, it promises to be an exciting new era at Anfield, as Slot looks to do the impossible and shine just as much as the man he is replacing. For that to happen, new signings will be required in the summer transfer window, and Liverpool haven't been without rumoured targets of late.

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou has been linked with a summer move to Anfield, having helped his side cruise to a Bundesliga title win in 2023/24. The 23-year-old started 21 matches in the competition, and the Reds are seen as the current favourites to snap him up, with Benfica defender Antonio Silva on their radar, too, as they potentially sign him ahead of rivals Manchester United.

Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams is considered another target at the opposite end of the pitch, although Barcelona are also believed to be providing stiff competition for his signature.

Liverpool want to sign "electric" attacking ace

Taking to X, Tavolieri talked up Liverpool's interest in PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko, with the winger available for under €50m (£42.7m) this summer. A deal has also been "validated" by Slot.

Bakayoko has been seen as a target for Liverpool for some time now, and it does feel as though he could be viewed as the long-term successor to Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side.

The Egyptian legend has seemingly committed his future to the Reds, posting a bullish message on social media in which he promised to "fight like hell" to win trophies again next season, but he will need to be replaced eventually.

Bakayoko has impressed again for PSV this season, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists in the Eredivisie, and at just 21, there is still so much more maturing to do as an all-round player. He has been hailed as "electric" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and the fact that Slot personally wants him to come in and be one of his first signings as Liverpool manager can only bode well.

The price tag is also appealing, certainly compared to someone like Crystal Palace maestro Michael Olise in a similar role, so the Reds could look to strike a deal.