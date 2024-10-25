As Liverpool look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League, they'll have to do so without one of Arne Slot's key men against title rivals Arsenal at The Emirates, with two more Reds now late doubts as well.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds' injury list is slowly beginning to increase in what is a worrying sign for Slot. Already, Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott find themselves sidelined long-term to particularly open the door for Caoimhin Kelleher to take his opportunity. The Irishman has so far grasped hold of his chance once again and will start against Arsenal hoping to secure Liverpool's biggest result of the campaign so far.

The injury to Elliott is slightly more frustrating, meanwhile, given how the youngster was yet to really make his mark under Slot before being ruled out. Up against Arsenal though, the Reds will be feeling the full impact of at least one other absentee.

According to Slot, confirmed during his press conference, Diogo Jota will miss the Arsenal game after failing to travel to face RB Leipzig and coming off injured against Chelsea with a rib injury last weekend. There are also question marks over Federico Chiesa and Conor Bradley, who could return to training on Saturday but are unlikely to be fit enough to take full part.

The Portugal international isn't exactly unfamiliar with spells on the sidelines, with his struggle for full fitness often leaving fans to wonder what might have been if he could stay fit for the entirety of a campaign. Nonetheless, faced with another injury, Jota will have no choice but to sit out and hand the responsibility to Darwin Nunez in the biggest game of Slot's tenure so far.

In a game that could reveal whether Liverpool are title pretenders or, indeed, contenders, Nunez must step up in place of his £140,000-a-week teammate.

Jota's incredible record vs Arsenal

When assessing those who can lead the Liverpool line, it is Jota who stands above the rest for his all-round quality. Where Nunez is erratic, Jota is clinical. Where Gakpo is subdued in that particular role, Jota is energised and at the centre of everything good that this Liverpool side does. So without him against Arsenal of all sides, the Reds are likely to suffer a big miss.

What's more, given that Jota has scored eight goals and assisted another two in 15 games against Arsenal - his best record against a Premier League side - the Gunners will undoubtedly be pleased to see the forward taking his place in the stands rather than within Slot's frontline.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Jota during his legendary tenure, saying via TNT Sports: “He has everything that a Liverpool player in this squad needs. He has the technical skills, he has the physical skills and he is very smart and can learn all the tactical stuff pretty quick."

The torch, however, now likely falls the way of Nunez to prove himself once and for all under Slot against Arsenal.