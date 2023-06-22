Liverpool are increasing their efforts to secure one of the signings of the summer transfer window and tie up a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

What's the latest on Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool?

That's according to reports in Spain who claim that Liverpool have launched an opening proposal of £55m for the France international, who only signed for the Spanish giants from Monaco for €100m (£85m) last summer.

The report continues that after a tepid first year under Carlo Ancelotti's wing, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping to ensnare the 23-year-old after failing in his pursuit one year ago, and while Real are 'open to negotiating', they demand £80m for the ace.

An imposing midfielder and an exquisite talent, Tchouameni would be the ultimate upgrade at Anfield with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain concluding their contracts this month.

How good is Aurelien Tchouameni?

Such a transfer might seem unlikely, with prominent Liverpool reporter daveOCKOP stating that he "would be surprised" if the Reds succeeded in securing a deal for a player who moved to, arguably, football's most prestigious outfit in Real Madrid just one year ago, but much has changed since.

Jude Bellingham has completed his much-anticipated move to Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €103m (£88.5m) this month, bypassing the likes of Liverpool in their interest, and Tchouameni has endured a disspiriting campaign that has left him on the periphery of prominence at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Joining the fold on Merseyside could prove to be a match made in heaven for someone of Tchouameni's ilk; he is a formidable, prodigious star who will know of the vested attention from Liverpool over the past year or so, and despite Klopp's side failing to qualify for the Champions League this year, there is an expectation that the requisite adjustments in midfield will banish the seeping indifference.

He played regularly this term, clinching 50 appearances for his LaLiga outfit, but was not entrusted with a starting berth in the definitive moments, benched for both Copa del Rey semi-final ties against Barcelona and every knockout phase fixture in the Champions League.

Despite this, the "superb talent" - as dubbed by Rio Ferdinand - ranks among the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, the top 1% for interceptions, the top 8% for clearances and the top 11% for aerials won per 90, as per FBref.

He could forge a cohesive and frightening partnership with his international comrade Ibrahima Konate at Liverpool, with the "extraordinary" midfielder's robustness and battling mentality exactly what has gone missing for Klopp's team this year, with The Athletic highlighting the inefficacy of the midfield in protecting the defence and subsequently allowing sustained fire on Alisson's goal - with the Brazilian shot-stopper ranking fourth in the saving charts.

Konate is an aggressive and burly central defender, who signed for the club for £36m from RB Leipzig in 2021 and has been praised as "incredible" by defensive partner Virgil van Dijk; the £206k-per-week menace that is Tchouameni would enhance his game with his defensive omnipresence at the nucleus of the pitch.

Konate ranks among the top 10% of centre-backs for successful take-ons and the top 12% for tackles per 90, indicating that he already has the tenacity and vigour to play a central role for Liverpool over the next age, and with an imperious anchor ahead of him, one can only imagine the spectacular success.

Considering the various facets, Klopp must go full ham for Tchouameni this summer and entice him with a package worth taking - he might play for Real Madrid, but at Liverpool he could etch his name into the history books and flourish as the centrepiece as the new chapter under Klopp's sagely stewardship.