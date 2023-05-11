Liverpool have told Real Madrid that they would be happy to sign Aurelien Tchouameni on either a loan or permanent basis this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Tchouameni to Liverpool?

The France international only arrived at the Bernabeu Stadium from AS Monaco ten months ago and has hugely impressed during his 44 appearances to date, becoming Carlo Ancelotti's top-performing defensive player statistically, but before putting pen to paper in Spain, the 23-year-old could have easily been on his way to the Premier League.

Back in May 2022, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool were battling it out against Paris Saint-Germain to sign the Los Blancos star following his departure from Monaco, with both clubs "on it", but they failed to secure his services as he made the decision to join the La Liga giants, though it sounds like he is still firmly on the radar of Jurgen Klopp.

According to 90min, Liverpool have "informed" Real Madrid that they are "willing" to sign Tchouameni if he was to become available ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Merseyside outfit remain "interested" in a deal for the midfielder and are very much "huge fans" of the qualities that he possesses. Ancelotti currently does "not intend" on letting him go, but even if a permanent deal wasn't on the table, FSG would still be keen to take him on loan.

Are Liverpool right to test the waters for Tchouameni?

Liverpool are clearly extremely interested in Tchouameni in order to be making a second attempt to get him on board and it's no surprise, considering that he's been dubbed a "one-man war machine" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so the board are 100% correct to be checking if there's any way they can pull off a deal in the summer.

The World Cup participant is naturally a defensive midfielder which is proven by him ranking in the 99th percentile for interceptions and winning 36 of his tackles made from 55 players challenged since the start of the season, the second-highest success rate throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef.

The £208k-per-week gem, who has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his natural position sitting just in front of the backline, also has four assists to his name this term so is capable of contributing to his team's efforts at the opposite end of the pitch, making him the perfect candidate to put pen to paper at Anfield.