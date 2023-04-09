Liverpool are willing to make a £71m offer to bring Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Tchouameni to Liverpool?

The Reds have James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all out of contract at the end of the season, and having told Arthur Melo that they won’t be signing him permanently, will be in need of several central reinforcements in the summer.

The Frenchman first arrived at the Bernabeu Stadium in July 2022 and has since gone on to make 35 appearances during his debut season where he has hugely impressed, becoming Carlo Ancelotti’s top-performing defensive player in La Liga.

The Merseyside outfit have been long-term admirers of the 23-year-old who confirmed that he held “discussions” regarding a move to Anfield before setting his heart on Madrid. Whilst Jurgen Klopp failed to secure his services last summer, it sounds like he’s now ready to take a second bite of the cherry.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional (via Liverpool Echo), Liverpool could “renew their interest” in Tchouameni ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Nike-sponsored star has reportedly “not yet yielded results” or “lived up to expectations” which means that Madrid are “considering” sanctioning his sale as they “cannot afford the luxury of having a player who cost so much money on the bench”. Klopp has “not forgotten” about his target and is therefore “convinced” that he would be a fantastic addition to his midfield department with FSG therefore “willing to make an offer” worth £71m.

Would Tchouameni be a good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool could find it difficult to negotiate a deal at the right price for Tchouameni considering that his contract isn’t set to expire for another five years, but having been dubbed a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he would be a wonderful acquisition.

The 6 foot 1 colossus currently ranks in the 99th percentile for interceptions, showing that he’s not afraid to get stuck in and win back possession, and the 98th percentile for pass completion, displaying his strong link-up play with his fellow teammates, as per FBRef.

The Rouen native is also capable of contributing to his side’s efforts in the final third having provided three assists this season where he’s operated slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his natural position just in front of the back four so is an all-round central superstar and it would be a huge coup for Liverpool should they be able to secure his services this summer.