Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp conducted an excellent job in transforming the club after numerous years without a trophy under Brendan Rodgers.

The German worked wonders in the transfer market, making key additions including the forward line, forming a superb trio at the top end of the pitch.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané were often Klopp’s go-to attackers, helping the club win the Premier League for the very first time - whilst also ending a long wait for a Champions League triumph.

However, Salah is the only remaining member of the trio, with Firmino and Mane now both plying their trade in Saudi Arabia - allowing for Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota to take their places for the Reds.

New boss Arne Slot already had a talented attacking department but decided to add further quality in a move for one talent over the summer.

Liverpool’s move for Federico Chiesa

After a quiet summer transfer window, Liverpool conducted a flurry of late activity that saw two new additions move to Merseyside.

Slot’s side completed a deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Valencia, whilst Italian winger Federico Chiesa joined the Reds from Juventus.

The deal for the 26-year-old winger was a bargain, moving to Anfield in a £12.5m deal including add-ons, with the attacker setting Euro 2020 alight a couple of years ago.

However, the former Juve ace has struggled with injury issues in recent times, halting his progress and subsequently leading to his bargain move to the Premier League.

That being said, he still possesses a lot of quality, scoring nine goals in Serie A last season - finishing the campaign as the club’s second-top scorer.

However, he’s been outscored by one player who left the club in a deal just a couple of years ago - with the former Reds ace taking the Premier League by storm.

The former Liverpool talent who's shone since leaving

Striker Taiwo Awoniyi joined Liverpool way back in 2015, featuring for the club’s academy, before being sent on various loan spells all over Europe.

The Nigerian enjoyed temporary stints with the likes of Gent, Mainz 05, and Union Berlin before signing for the latter in a £6.5m deal back in the summer of 2021.

Awoniyi has since found his goalscoring boots, starring for the Bundesliga side, before securing a £17.5m move to current Premier League side Nottingham Forest, continuing to fire in the goals in the East Midlands.

He’s notched 16 league goals for the Reds over the last two seasons, showcasing what the club have missed - even scoring the crucial goal in Forest’s 1-0 win over Klopp’s side back in 2022.

Since his departure from Anfield, the 27-year-old has managed a total of 37 goals in all competitions - outscoring Chiesa by 21, with the Italian registering a tally of 16 goals in the last three full seasons.

How Awoniyi & Chiesa compare for goals since 2021 Season Awoniyi Chiesa 2021/22 20 4 2022/23 11 4 2023/24 6 10 Stats via Transfermarkt

Given his excellent goalscoring exploits, Awoniyi certainly could’ve been a key asset for Liverpool today, with his huge frame providing a focal point for Slot’s attack.

Whilst he may not have been a starter, his ability to find the back of the net would certainly have bolstered the Reds’ forward line, potentially allowing the Dutchman to claim a league title during his debut season at the helm.