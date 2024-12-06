Liverpool have reportedly joined La Liga's biggest clubs in the race to sign one of South America's most promising young talents.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool were expected to take some time to adjust following the departure of long-standing manager Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of Arne Slot back in May. That has not been the case. The club is currently top of both the Premier League and Champions League, having won 18 of their 21 games in all competitions this term.

However, despite their strong start to the campaign, the Reds are still expected to be busy in the January transfer market, with Slot looking to bring in reinforcements to ensure his side can maintain their good form as the season goes on, and no doubt, injuries rack up.

Ahead of the New Year, Liverpool have already been linked with a number of players, including Fulham's American full-back Antonee Robinson, Sporting star Geovany Quenda and even Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk.

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is also understood to be on the Reds' radar. Calcio Mercato claims Liverpool are eyeing Thuram, the son of France legend Lilian Thuram, as a possible replacement for Darwin Nunez, who has been tipped to leave Anfield in the near future.

The 27-year-old is Serie A's second-top scorer this season with nine goals in 13 games, and has previously been described as "an exceptional player of the highest international class" by his former Borussia Monchengladbach manager, Daniel Farke.

Reds want Mastantuono

Another player Liverpool may make a winter approach for is River Plate youngster Franco Mastantuono. According to River Noticias, per Sports Witness, River are "on alert" because of the Reds' interest in the 17-year-old midfielder, who is a product of the club's youth academy and broke into their first-team earlier this year.

The publication claims that River have no intention of parting ways with Mastantuono, but would sell up if his £37 million release clause, which will soon rise to £41 million, is met. Mastantuono is also attracting interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea, with the former of the three having recently sent a scout to watch him in action at the Estadio Monumental, according to River Noticias.

Mastantuono, who made 40 appearances for River last season, has previously been likened to Manchester City and England star Phil Foden by journalist Thomas Hindle.

In an article for Goal titled "Franco Mastantuono: River Plate's new Phil Foden set to sign for Real Madrid," Hindle wrote: "The two share the same shifty ability on the ball, and footballing IQ to make things happen in tight areas. There are also undeniable parallels in their shooting form. And although Mastantuono has claimed that his childhood idols all came through Argentine football, his resemblance to Foden is striking."