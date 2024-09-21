As the Champions League returned in midweek, Liverpool reportedly sent scouts to watch one target in action who once dominated Trent Alexander-Arnold in a Reds defeat.

Liverpool transfer news

The January transfer window could be a busy one for Arne Slot and Liverpool, with the Dutchman settling in well and getting to know exactly what his side need in terms of winter reinforcements. On that front, reports have suggested that the Reds want to sign both a left-back and defensive midfielder in 2025, having been linked with moves for the likes of Milos Kerkez as a result.

The Bournemouth full-back enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League last time out and has picked up where he left off in an excellent start to the current season. Anfield, of course, could get the chance to see his quality for themselves when the Cherries square up against a Liverpool side looking to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats.

Aside from a defensive midfielder and a left-back, meanwhile, those in Merseyside could also strengthen their attacking options once again in 2025 with reports suggesting that they've set their sights on one star winger.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Liverpool sent scouts to watch Ademola Lookman in Atalanta's 0-0 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League this week. The Gunners were also taking note of his quality, while both teams were also watching his teammate, midfielder Ederson, who has long been linked with Premier League sides.

Alexander-Arnold would certainly be a relieved man if Liverpool signed Lookman, having struggled against the former Everton man on more than one occasion, including when he ripped the Reds academy graduate to shreds in Leicester City's 1-0 victory in 2021.

The winger came off the bench in the 56th minute, before netting what proved to be the winner in the 59th minute and ending the game having won six of nine duels and completed 100% of his passes and take-ons to leave Alexander-Arnold bewildered.

With that said, it's fair to say that the Liverpool star would rather call Lookman his teammate rather than opponent.

"Instinctive" Lookman could now combine with Trent

It would be quite the turn of events if Lookman - a former Everton player - arrived at Anfield to form a deadly partnership with Alexander-Arnold down Liverpool's right-hand side for years to come. Now 26 years old and in his prime, there couldn't be a better time for the Nigeria international to finally make his mark in the Premier League once and for all.

Dubbed "instinctive" by analyst Ben Mattinson after scoring a hat-trick in Atalanta's shock Europa League victory over Bayer Leverkusen last season, Lookman is one to watch having even made his way onto the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

With plenty of interest in his signature, Liverpool cannot afford to hesitate when chasing the arrival of the Atalanta man, however.