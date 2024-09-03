Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch an exciting teenage talent in action, with a number of huge European clubs also believed to be in the mix to acquire his signature.

Liverpool transfer news

Much has been made of a fairly forgettable summer transfer window at Anfield since the end of last season, during a period in which many supporters hoped that Arne Slot would have been backed significantly in the market.

Instead, Liverpool only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus for the here and now, with more attackers arguably not at the top of the new head coach's wish list, with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili also being snapped up before being loaned straight back to his current club. A decision will be made about whether he comes in next year or again goes out on loan, with Alisson still firmly first-choice between the sticks.

Granted, the Reds certainly don't look as though they need many signings, given the superb start they have made to the new Premier League season, but failure to bring in a new No.6, most notably Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi, could be an issue as the campaign goes on.

Planning for the future is something that Liverpool always did so well under Jurgen Klopp, with the German bringing plenty of youth talent through, from Trent Alexander-Arnold to Curtis Jones, and it looks as though similar could now be happening with Slot at the helm.

Liverpool send scouts to watch Brazilian prospect

According to a fresh claim from Caught Offside, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Brazilian teenager Vitor Reis, having sent officials to watch him in action. The report states that "positive reports" have been sent back about the 18 year-old defender by scouts from several huge clubs, including the Reds

Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all thought to be in the mix to sign the Palmeiras centre-back, however, while Portuguese giants Benfica are mentioned as potential suitors, too.

Reis is a relative unknown to many, considering he is yet to get any European football under his belt, but he looks like a big talent, winning a total of 11 caps for Brazil at youth team level.

The defender is still clearly a big work in progress, but centre-back is an area of the pitch that needed reinforcements at Liverpool during the summer, given Ibrahima Konate's injury record and the fact that Jarell Quansah is still a raw young footballer in his own right. He could come in as a squad player, but one who continues to learn in the youth setup at the same time.

The lure of both Barca and Madrid is great for any young South American player, however, so they pose a real threat to Liverpool's chances of signing him in the near future, but if Richard Hughes manages to entice him to Anfield, he could end up being a wonderful long-term option.