Whilst 2024 proved to be a year of many new adjustments for Liverpool fans to get their heads around, as long-standing manager Jurgen Klopp left his job, 2025 now looks to be a stable and very successful time to be a fan of the Anfield giants.

After all, Arne Slot has taken over from the much-loved German in impeccable fashion, with just one Premier League loss from 18 top-flight clashes, meaning Liverpool sit pretty at the top of the division.

But, the ex-Feyenoord boss won't want to rest on his laurels knowing full well the many twists and turns football can throw at you, with plenty of incomings targeted this January to help his side romp to a title success.

Liverpool set to battle it out for "elite" star

A report from Spanish outlet AS indicates that the table-topping Reds are set to battle it out for the services of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi this month with many interested suitors allegedly looking at the coveted Spaniard.

Indeed, the other named parties looking at the 25-year-old include Manchester City and Real Madrid, with Carlo Ancelotti's men perhaps holding an advantage in the race for Zubimendi as he wouldn't have to uproot to England.

But, the report does state that Zubimendi is 'seduced' by the prospect of moving to Anfield, with Liverpool known to be long-time admirers of the San Sebastian-born gem, having previously been willing to meet the Sociedad star's release clause of £52m only for a move to collapse.

Yet, a much-talked move could be back on the table very soon if everything finally slots into place, with the "elite" midfielder - as he was once labelled by data analyst Ben Mattinson - perhaps taking Ryan Gravenberch's concrete starting spot off him.

What Zubimendi could offer Liverpool

Zubimendi hasn't just fluked all this interest coming his way, with fans of English football already familiar with the class that the 25-year-old exudes, based on his Euro 2024 final cameo for Spain.

From his 45 minutes on the pitch, the 5 foot 11 midfielder won every single duel he competed in, alongside only misplacing two of his 26 passes as his nation ultimately reigned supreme over the Three Lions.

Zubimendi's La Liga numbers (24/25) Stat (* = per game) Zubimendi Games played 17 Goals scored 1 Assists 1 Touches* 67.9 Accurate passes* 45.4 (84%) Interceptions* 1.4 Tackles* 2.5 Ball recoveries* 4.4 Total duels won* 5.9 Stats by Sofascore

Already proving he can battle well up against the likes of Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in that one-off affair, Zubimendi will further keep his fingers crossed he can strut his stuff in the demanding Premier League if a move does transpire, with his numbers in La Liga this season so far showing off a well-rounded midfielder.

The number of duels he wins on average this season in the Spanish top-flight is better than Gravenberch's tally which comes in at a lesser 5.3 contrasted with Zubimendi's 5.9 - alongside also showing off a calmness on the ball typical of the Dutchman's game with 45.4 accurate passes mustered up per contest.

It is unlikely that Zubimendi entering the building would see Alexis Mac Allister gift his starting spot up after a fantastic display against West Ham United last time out saw him win seven duels and tally up three key passes, with Gravenberch then having to make way for the Spaniard to come into the side as the deepest of midfielders.

This might not be the most popular move, considering Gravenberch has equally been as steady as the Argentine this season in the middle of the park, but Zubimendi would not be purchased for a fee around the £52m mark to warm the substitutes bench.

It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old would want to depart his boyhood club who he is fiercely loyal to, but if a deal could be agreed, Slot would have plenty of depth to call upon centrally.