As they continue to ponder just how to replace Mohamed Salah, Liverpool are now reportedly racing alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United in the battle to sign a young winger who has been compared to Angel Di Maria.

Liverpool transfer news

It was easy to worry for the Reds when they ended the summer transfer window without truly making their mark, having only welcomed Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has gone straight back to Valencia on loan for the rest of the season. Their failure to sign a defensive midfielder was a particular concern, but Arne Slot has so far more than coped after transforming Ryan Gravenberch into one of the most in-form midfielders in Europe at the heart of his side.

Whilst Liverpool sit top of the Premier League thanks to their excellent work on the pitch, however, they're far from without cause for concern away from it, especially on the contract front. As things stand, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all set to leave Anfield as free agents in what would be a disastrous outcome for the Reds.

Now seemingly searching for replacements, those in Merseyside have reportedly turned towards South America to find the heir to Salah's throne, in particular. According to reports in Spain, Liverpool are now battling Manchester United to sign Thiago Fernandez from Argentine side Velez Sarsfield next summer.

The 20-year-old has been compared to former Real Madrid star Angel Di Maria, who of course famously failed to make his mark at Manchester United, but Liverpool will be hoping that the winger thrives where his compatriot struggled if he completes a move to England in the future.

"Flamboyant" Fernandez is one to watch

Seemingly destined for the Premier League, given the clubs racing to secure his signature, there's no doubt that Fernandez is one to watch. His ability to play across the frontline and in attacking midfield makes the Argentine a versatile option who could hand Slot a further solution in several areas.

Meanwhile, if this is to be Fernandez's final season in Argentina, then he's bowing out in style, with five goals and eight assists to his name so far in the current campaign. Dubbed a "flamboyant winger" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the 20-year-old would hand Liverpool an interesting alternative to what Salah provides Slot's side.

Beating Manchester United in the race for Fernandez's signature should no doubt be an extra motivation for the Reds, who may well find their replacement for Salah in South America.