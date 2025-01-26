In the past decade or so, Liverpool have had some exceptional wingers play for the club. Of course, the best of the bunch has undoubtedly been Mohamed Salah. Jamie Carragher claimed that the Egyptian is “in the top five players to have ever played for Liverpool”, and he is now not far off 350 goals and assists for the club.

One of Salah’s teammates, Sadio Mane, was another standout winger who donned the famous Red shirt. The Senegal attacker scored 120 times and grabbed 42 assists in 269 Liverpool appearances.

Nowadays, the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, alongside Salah, are some of the electric wingers at Arne Slot’s disposal. If rumours are to be believed, they might soon be joined by another exciting wideman who the Reds are linked with.

Liverpool target new winger

The player in question here is Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. It has been an exceptional season so far for the England under-21 international, and he has been linked with a move to some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

According to a report from reputable journalist Christian Falk, the Reds are “in the transfer race” to sign Gittens, in a deal that would seemingly be completed in the summer rather than a move during the January transfer window.

Slot’s side will face tough competition. Bayern Munich are keen on the player, as are some of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, namely Manchester United and Chelsea.

Any club wishing to sign the former Manchester City academy star would need to pay Dortmund’s £84m asking price.

Why Gittens would be a good signing

It has been a simply fantastic season so far for the 20-year-old. In 28 games so far across all competitions, he has 11 goals and five assists, including four goals in seven games in the Champions League.

That included a superb goal away to Real Madrid in Dortmund’s 5-2 defeat, which actually gave his side a 2-0 lead before their capitulation.

That day, the former Man City academy man became the youngest ever Englishman to score against Los Blancos, a record to be proud of.

Described as an “explosive” player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the London-born attacker is predominantly a left-winger. However, he has also featured on the right wing for Dortmund, and even made an appearance as a number ten, showing great versatility which Slot could rely on.

If he did make the move to Anfield next summer, he would likely be going up against Luis Diaz for a spot in the team. Like Gittens, the Colombian winger has impressed this term, with 12 goals and three assists in 30 games.

Diaz has been on fire in front of goal at times in the 2024/25 campaign. On four different occasions, he has managed to score two or more goals in a single game, including a Champions League hat-trick in a 4-0 thrashing of Bayer Leverkusen.

Interestingly, even though they might be competing for one spot in the Reds’ team, there are statistical comparisons, as per FBref, that can be drawn between Gittens and Diaz from this season’s Champions League.

There is a lot of value when they shoot, with Gittens averaging 0.31 goals per shot and Diaz slightly less, with 0.3 goals per shot each game.

The Dortmund star is a chance creator, averaging 1.11 key passes and 0.56 goal-creating actions per 90 minutes. In comparison, the Liverpool number seven averages 0.96 key passes and 0.39 goal-creating actions each game.

Gittens & Diaz key stats in 2024/25 UCL Stat (per 90) Gittens Diaz Goals per shot 0.31 0.3 Key passes 1.11 0.96 Goal-creating actions 0.56 0.39 Take-ons completed 2.59 2.69 Progressive carries 6.11 4.23 Stats from FBref

It would cost Liverpool a lot of money to sign Gittens, but perhaps it is a necessary deal. The Reds would be bringing in a young winger with high potential who could be considered the second coming of Diaz, as the stats suggest.

In terms of planning for their project, this could be the dream move for Liverpool as they look to build on a fantastic start made under Slot.