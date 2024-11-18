Liverpool are one of a number of clubs keen on signing a talented teenager who Roberto Martinez says is abnormally good for his age.

Liverpool transfer news

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra has emerged as a rumoured transfer target for the Reds, with the 21-year-old a talented young player who draws comparisons with former Anfield hero Xabi Alonso. Arne Slot may have strong options in the middle of the park, but he could see the Spaniard as a slightly more defensive option than the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Left-back is an area of the pitch that Liverpool need to focus on soon, given Andy Robertson's advancing years, and Fulham ace Antonee Robinson is reportedly an option there, with Manchester United also showing an interest.

In fact, it has even been claimed that Kostas Tsimikas could head to Craven Cottage as part of a swap deal involving the USA international, leaving him to battle with Robertson for a starting berth at Anfield.

In terms of other possible outgoings at Liverpool, Federico Chiesa has been linked with a return to former club Fiorentina, following a frustrating start to life at Anfield. It would arguably be a surprise if they were willing to part ways so soon after signing him, however, as they continue to work on his fitness after a short pre-season.

Liverpool keen on 17-year-old starlet

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are battling seven other clubs for the signing of Sporting CP starlet Geovany Quenda, with the 17-year-old a highly-rated forward with a huge future in the game. The Reds' rumoured competition is being provided by Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, Juventus and Chelsea.

Quenda is already making waves at senior level despite his age, notching four goal contributions in his first 18 appearances for Sporting. For the Under-23s, he registered an impressive tally of 16 (nine goals and seven assists) in just 24 matches.

The teenage attacker has every chance of enjoying a bright future for Portugal at international level, too, and current boss Roberto Martinez has waxed lyrical over him, saying his quality is "not normal" for someone his age.

"National coaches always say that age is not a criterion. I like Quenda’s example because it exemplifies this perfectly. He has shown incredible personality, quality, and adaptability. A player who loves to create imbalances. Technical quality, but a quality that is not normal for someone at 17 years old."

Quenda has reported £84m release clause in his current Sporting deal, showing how much he is valued by his club, and Liverpool could view him as a long-term member of their attack, being seen as a future replacement for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo out wide.

The teenager can shine on both the right and left flank, with such versatility likely to appeal to Slot, so the Reds should do all they can to make him a hugely exciting addition, whether that be in January or next summer.