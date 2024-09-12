Still looking to improve their midfield choices, Liverpool are reportedly battling to land a former Manchester United gem who is currently on course to become a free agent in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds had an interesting summer and one that didn't pick up until the latter stages. It looked as though they were set to go the entire transfer window without handing new boss Arne Slot a single fresh face before Giorigi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa arrived. Whilst the latter will play a part as soon as possible, however, Mamardashvili has been sent back on loan to Valencia for the season.

Those arrivals have still left room for some unanswered questions though. As things stand, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all set to leave as free agents next summer in what would spell disaster for those at Anfield. Losing all three star men would be the ultimate blow but seemingly an avoidable one, given that Van Dijk and Salah have at least reiterated their desire to stay put.

What's more, there are still questions to be asked about Liverpool's midfield following their failure to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer; questions that could yet receive a surprise answer.

According to reports relayed by The Metro, Liverpool are now battling to sign Angel Gomes, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the campaign following the expiry of his current contract at Lille.

A Manchester United academy graduate who rejected a large contract offer before leaving Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2020, Gomes has also reportedly attracted Newcastle United, who are weighing up a January bid, while Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham are also considering a move.

The central midfielder recently impressed on his full England debut in a 2-0 victory over Finland and could now make his return to the Premier League as a player ready to hand Manchester United the ultimate regret.

"Impressive" Gomes is Premier League-ready

After quietly transforming into a technically flawless midfielder away from the creator that he became at Old Trafford, Gomes is ready to take a permanent place back in the spotlight of English football once again, especially after making his debut for the Three Lions.

Of course, Liverpool would be a controversial move, but rivalries aside, he may well be the midfielder that Slot is looking for to finally complete his midfield next summer. Given that Gomes will be a free agent too, the deal certainly makes sense on the spending front.

If the 24-year-old does get a move, then analyst Ben Mattinson will undoubtedly be among those full of praise, having described Gomes as "always impressive" for Lille last December.

With a number of clubs reportedly eyeing a move, Gomes is set to have the most important decision of his career so far to make next summer, which could end with a controversial Anfield switch.