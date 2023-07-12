Liverpool's chances of signing Benjamin Pavard this summer have been handed a boost, with Sky Sports, via TeamTalk, reporting that Bayern Munich are willing to sell the defender.

How many games has Benjamin Pavard played for Bayern Munich?

The 27-year-old has starred in France and Germany so far in his career but has really thrived in the Bundesliga with his current team. He joined the Bavarian outfit back in 2020 and has since gone on to appear in 111 league games for Bayern. Even more impressive, is that he has won the division title in every campaign since he arrived there - showing that he can perform at the very top and do a job in a team that is regularly fighting for silverware. He even contributes offensively, having bagged eight goals and six Bundesliga assists over the course of his time there.

Pavard is also experienced on the international stage to boot. He won the World Cup back in 2018 with France and, during the tournament, bagged a screamer that was ultimately awarded the Goal of the Tournament trophy. To round out his list of achievements, the versatile ace has also won the Champions League with Bayern - meaning he has won both World and European titles before has even reached his prime.

Are Liverpool signing Benjamin Pavard?

Pavard's continued showings at the back for Bayern have now led to interest in his services from Liverpool. The Reds want to bolster their backline this transfer window and have seemingly identified Pavard as the man to come in and help shore up their defence. A few weeks ago, it was reported that the Premier League side already had an offer ready to go for the player, but as of yet there has been no official bid tabled.

Now, according to a report from Sky Sports, via TeamTalk, Liverpool have been handed a fresh boost in their efforts to land the Frenchman this summer. That's because his current side, Bayern Munich, are now prepared to offload the 27-year-old this transfer window. The German outfit want around 35 to 40 million Euros (£30-35m) for the defender in order for any deal to happen.

The Bundesliga giants though are not afraid to let go of the Frenchman though, as it's been identified that they may need to sell some of their squad to fund a move for one of their own targets in Harry Kane. It means that Pavard could now be sacrificed - and that is positive news for the Reds.

The Frenchman has been hailed as a solid option at the back by new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, even though it appears the German side are ready to let him leave. Having only arrived in the Bundesliga not too long ago, the manager has already been impressed with Pavard. He called the defender "underrated" and added that he is a "top team player". It shows that he is still able to do a job in an elite backline, having shone with his current club, and if he did join Liverpool he could instantly upgrade their defence, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to shift further forward on a regular basis.