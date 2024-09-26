Turning their attention towards a midfielder once again, Liverpool now reportedly believe they can force one club to sell a player who Arne Slot loves and could even strike a deal in January.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds very publicly missed out on Martin Zubimendi in the summer, with the Real Sociedad star remaining loyal to his boyhood club in an unexpected twist for those at Anfield. At the time, it almost seemed enough to leave Slot with an instant problem, but the rise of Ryan Gravenberch from an unused player under Jurgen Klopp to Liverpool's player of the season so far has quickly made Zubimendi a forgotten man.

The Dutchman cannot hold the fort on his own forever though, especially if Liverpool want to set course for Premier League and Champions League glory in a new era once again. And that could see them turn towards the January transfer window to complete Arne Slot's midfield once and for all. Of course, as shown in last night's 5-1 thrashing of West Ham United in the Carabao Cup, squad depth is key.

According to The Boot Room, Liverpool now believe now can force Feyenoord to sell Quinten Timber and may even make their move in the January transfer window due to the midfielder's contract situation.

Timber, of course, played under Slot at Feyenoord and the Dutchman is reportedly a huge fan of the midfielder that Liverpool initially had on their shortlist in the summer, only for his side to remain firm on their transfer stance. Now, however, with the club captain approaching the final 18 months of his deal, which runs out in 2026, the Dutch club need to make a decision on whether to cash in while they still have the chance to make a hefty sum.

Liverpool believe Feyenoord's stance has softened and could hand the 23 year-old the chance to square off against twin brother Jurrien Timber against Arsenal in the Premier League.

"Superb" Timber would complete Liverpool midfield

There's arguably no better way to reward Slot for such an excellent start at Liverpool than by reuniting him with a player who previously starred when working under him. Timber, still just 23 years old, has already enjoyed a strong start to the campaign at Feyenoord, netting two goals in six games from midfield even as his side have struggled to bounce back from Slot's departure with two wins in five Eredivisie outings.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Quinten Timber Ryan Gravenberch Goals 2 0 Progressive Carries P90 0.79 3 Progressive Passes P90 4.21 7.40 Key Passes P90 1.05 0.40

Whilst the numbers highlight just how well Gravenberch has done since slotting in just in front of Liverpool's back four, they also show the more attacking strengths of Timber in what would be quite the partnership in the middle of the park.

The 23-year-old has earned plenty of praise during his time at Feyenoord, with Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbing Timber a "superb signing" last season. Now, just two seasons into his time at the Dutch giants, Liverpool could swoop in as early as January and reunite Slot with a midfielder who knows all about his system.