Expert Julien Laurens has praised Jude Bellingham, claiming that he is the best young talent in Europe, amidst rumours that Liverpool could make a move for him in the summer.

What's going on with Bellingham and Liverpool?

There have been long-term links between Liverpool and the 19-year-old, and he is reportedly Jurgen Klopp's top target for the summer transfer window.

However, given the extremely high demand for the England international, Liverpool may struggle to sign the teenager, especially if they miss out on Champions League football.

Bellingham would be a huge statement signing for the club, and it has now been claimed that he stands above his peers in his age group as the best young talent in Europe, given how well-rounded he is as a player.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Laurens explained why he believes Bellingham ranks ahead of the likes of Pedri and Bukayo Saka as Europe's finest talent.

"I think he's an incredible talent. I think there's no ceiling to his level to his talent," he stated.

"I think he's got literally everything, the physique, the technical ability, the intelligence, the personality, the charisma, the mental strength, he's tough.

"I think he has everything, for the others you could think that Pedri needs a bit more muscles. I think Bellingham has literally everything, and others may reach higher heights than him? Maybe, but I think that the way his career has started, I think there's no doubt that the future is amazingly bright for him, and it will maybe be all depend on where he chooses to go next season."

Can Liverpool sign Bellingham?

It was recently reported that Liverpool are increasingly unlikely to sign Bellingham, given the potential price tag and the interest of Real Madrid and Manchester City, amongst others.

If Klopp's side miss out on Champions League qualification, then it could prove even more difficult to convince the Englishman to join, and they may have to look elsewhere.

Whilst the £27k-per-week star could prove to be a vital addition to their midfield, given the potential fee of over £100m Liverpool could have to pay, they may be better served signing multiple players for lower prices, than just one midfielder for a club record fee.

With James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all potentially leaving for free, at least two midfielders could be necessary in the summer, and the pursuit of Bellingham may have to be shelved in order to accomplish this.