Liverpool choosing to snub their pursuit of Jude Bellingham could help to accelerate the progress of discussions with other midfield targets at Anfield, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest news involving Jude Bellingham?

As per ESPN, Liverpool pulled out of making a move to try and sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Bellingham in order to focus on rebuilding their squad this summer.

The report states that the Reds would've been committing a large portion of their spending power in the forthcoming transfer window to the deal and wouldn't have been able to strengthen adequately ahead of 2023/24 in other areas.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since updated the world with the news that Bellingham looks set for a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid on Twitter, stating: "Real Madrid are already preparing the official bid for Jude Bellingham. After personal terms agreed on long-term deal 2 weeks ago, proposal will be sent to BVB and it will include add-ons. Timing also depends on Bundesliga title race; Real will be respectful with Dortmund."

In 2022/23, the 19-year-old has made 42 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, registering 14 goals and seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has indicated that he expects Liverpool to have a busy transfer period this summer.

Jacobs told FFC: "I sense with the whole, pulling out of the race for Jude Bellingham was not only Liverpool not wanting that to eat up a large proportion of their budget and the saga drag out. It was also a situation whereby they will have known that there were other gettable targets that they could focus their attention on and as a consequence, I expect Liverpool have lined things up and, in the early part of the window, be really quite busy."

Who else have Liverpool targeted in terms of midfielders?

Liverpool have targeted several midfielders ahead of the summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to beef up his engine room with some fresh legs.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has been mooted as a possible target and it is said that the Blues will sell him in the transfer window if they cant get him to agree to a contract extension.

Bayern Munich anchorman Ryan Gravenberch is also someone of interest to Liverpool and is believed to be open to a move to Anfield due to frustration over a lack of regular minutes, according to The Mirror.

PSV Eindhoven enforcer Ibrahim Sangare has also attracted attention from the red half of Merseyside, signifying that Liverpool fans are in for an exciting few months ahead as they plot a squad restructure ahead of 2023/24.