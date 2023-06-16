Liverpool remain tethered to speculation over a possible transfer of Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, according to recent reports.

What's the latest on Benjamin Pavard to Liverpool?

According to BILD, the France international could be part of a major summer upheaval in Bavaria as Thomas Tuchel looks to reassemble a Bayern side who claimed their 11th successive Bundesliga title while looking far from their imperious best.

With Pavard's contract set for expiry in one year, the outlet claims that Jurgen Klopp's Reds are among the frontrunners for his signature after the player revealed his desire to depart the Allianz Arena.

Touted at just €32m (£27m), Liverpool should be all over this deal, snapping up one of Europe's finest full-backs for relatively cheap and enriching their pool of talent after a lacklustre campaign.

Who could Benjamin Pavard replace at Liverpool?

While Trent Alexander-Arnold's late-season purple patch reminded the footballing world of his prowess as not just one of Europe's finest full-backs, but one of the most devastating players around, there is a necessity at Anfield to bolster the ranks and provide the club with fresh firepower after a lacklustre campaign.

Liverpool fell by the wayside this year, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons, and the emphasis must now be on returning to the forefront of the continental pack and seeking out silver-laden success once more.

And to do so, someone such as Pavard would transcend present exploits and provide a new dimension to the right flank, offering cover and challenging the England international for a starting berth in Klopp's system, and coming in handy as a central defender when called upon, too - he has also hailed as a "real talent" by Thomas Hitzlsperger.

Centre-half Joe Gomez is dynamic and capable of occupying the defensive right flank, but he has been said to be in a "footballing nightmare" by journalist Uri Levy after a largely dismal year, and veteran James Milner, who often deputised for Alexander-Arnold at right-back, has completed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion upon the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

The 37-year-old had been a stalwart for the Reds and made 332 appearances across an illustrious period in Liverpool's history, but firmly in the twilight phase of his career, Pavard would unequivocally represent a marked improvement, dubbed "one of the best" by Uli Hoeness.

Indeed, as per FBref, the 2018 World Cup champion ranks among the top 5% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 3% for pass completion, the top 1% for progressive passes, the top 4% for interceptions and the top 9% for clearances per 90.

He is far more robust and a decade younger than Milner, and could yet prove to be a worthy acquisition to rekindle the Anfield fire and return Klopp's outfit to the very top.