The focus of Liverpool's recruitment during the summer transfer window has been the midfield department so far as they have brought in two new recruits to bolster the squad.

Jurgen Klopp has swooped to sign Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively, following Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner's respective departures at the end of last season.

However, the Reds could yet look to strengthen their options in defence as they have been touted with a move for a new centre-back to compete with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Liverpool were named as one of a number of teams interested in signing Bayern Munich central defender Benjamin Pavard last month, alongside top-flight rivals Manchester City and Chelsea.

How good is Benjamin Pavard?

The 27-year-old warrior, who can also be deployed as a right-back, has the quality to be a phenomenal player for Klopp if he is able to translate his form from the Bundesliga over to the Premier League.

Pavard could be the dream partner for Ibrahima Konate moving forward, given that he is five years younger than 32-year-old Virgil van Dijk, due to his ability, experience as a winner, and their pre-existing relationship.

They are both French internationals and started four matches alongside each other in defence for their country last season, which resulted in four wins and one draw - with only two goals conceded.

This suggests that Pavard, who would arrive as a proven winner with four Bundesliga titles, a Champions League, and a World Cup winner's medal, could hit the ground running next to Konate as they are already familiar with each other and there would not be a language barrier between them.

The Bayern star could also be an outstanding defensive performer for Liverpool due to his performances last term. He averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.36 across 30 league matches for the Bavarian side, which would have placed him top of the Reds' squad - above Trent Alexander-Arnold's club-leading score of 7.32 in the Premier League.

Pavard also made 3.8 tackles and interceptions per game for the German giants - more than any of Klopp's central defenders managed - as he showcased his ability to win possession back for his team on a regular basis to prevent his goalkeeper from being tested.

The French brute, who was once hailed as "underrated" by current boss Thomas Tuchel, is also an exceptional passer of the ball who could complement Konate's lack of progressive play.

Over the last 365 days, the Bayern titan ranks in the top 1% of centre-backs across the Men's Big Five Leagues and European competitions for progressive passes and the top 9% for progressive carries per 90 - as per FBref.

This essentially means that the talented stopper is able to consistently find teammates in advanced positions whilst also being able to dribble further up the pitch to gain ground on the opposition.

On the other hand, the former RB Leipzig colossus places below the average in both statistics, which suggests that the 24-year-old ace does not excel on the ball.

This is another reason why the £83k-per-week Liverpool target could be the dream partner for Konate as his magnificent ability to progress his team up the pitch to start attacks could make up for his compatriot's lack of quality in that department.