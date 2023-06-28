Liverpool's could soon wrap up a deal for Benjamin Pavard according to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb, via Paisley Gates, with the club already having a winning offer for the player.

How many games has Benjamin Pavard played for Bayern Munich?

The 27-year-old has been with Bayern Munich for four seasons now and has helped the German side to win the Bundesliga title in every campaign that he has featured in. In 2022/23, he was still a regular in their first-team, playing on 30 occasions in the league and managing his best goal contribution total since he first arrived at the club (four goals and one assist).

He is now a member of the Bayern 100-club, having played in 111 top flight outings in total during his time there.

With the player still impressing at the very top of the Bundesliga, it has led to interest in his services from elsewhere. Most notably, Premier League side Liverpool have been keeping tabs on the situation. A recent report though suggested that Pavard himself is open to a switch to England, with the Reds, Chelsea and Man City all listed as potential landing spots for the defender.

Are Liverpool signing Benjamin Pavard?

However, it looks like the Anfield outfit are leading the way for the player - and may even get a deal done "imminently". According to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb, via Paisley Gates, Liverpool have already got a "winning proposal" ready to go to bring Pavard to the club.

FSG apparently have the ability to match the demands of Bayern Munich and the player himself - meaning a deal could happen very quickly. It doesn't mention any talks over personal terms yet but it seems as though the Reds owners have got a bid ready to go - and that Bayern are happy to accept it.

Pavard is clearly still well capable of producing the goods at the highest level too, so a deal could certainly benefit Liverpool. During a recent international game for France, football journalist Josh Bunting labelled a goal from the defender as "stunning" and "top class," adding that it is what the Bayern Munich man is "capable of".

He has the ability to play at both right-back and centre-back, so one would assume he could be the perfect fit to slot into that hybrid RCB role, which is required if Trent Alexander-Arnold continues pushing forward in the new system we saw towards the end of last season.