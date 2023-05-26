Liverpool have emerged as a possible suitor for Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard, which begs the question: is Trent Alexander-Arnold moving toward permanence in midfield?

What's the latest on Benjamin Pavard to Liverpool?

According to German publication Kicker, Liverpool have 'inquired' over the availability of the illustrious defender, who has also attracted the attention of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter.

A fee of €30m (£27m) has been touted for the 27-year-old's signature, who has won a wealth of honours including the World Cup, Champions League and three Bundesliga titles, and would certainly bolster Jurgen Klopp's squad as they seek a route back to success.

Pavard's contract is set for expiry in a year, and while the Bayern hierarchy are hoping to retain his services, with no contractual resolution in sight, it might well be time for a change of scenery - and Liverpool are waiting.

Why should Liverpool sign Benjamin Pavard?

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern were defeated at the Allianz Arena by RB Leipzig last week, striking a searing blow to their hopes of retaining the Bundesliga title for an 11th successive year, and Pavard remained in front of the fans long after the screech of the full-time whistle, insinuating he might have played his last match on home soil in Munich.

Signing for the Bavarian giants from Stuttgart at the end of the 2018/19 season, a year on from starring in France's World Cup-winning campaign in Russia, the dynamic defender has forged 161 appearances for his outfit and clinched 12 goals and assists apiece.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 5% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 2% for pass completion, the top 1% for progressive passes, the top 4% for interceptions and the top 9% for clearances, illustrating a ball-playing aptitude that slots right into the climate which Klopp seeks to breed once more on Merseyside.

Described as a "real talent" by Thomas Hitzlsperger, Pavard, also hailed for his "indispensable versatility", would be a stellar addition to a Liverpool team going through a transitional phase, while he is also capable of flourishing as a central defender, and, on occasion, an anchoring midfielder.

The 47-cap international's dynamism and pedigree as a first-rate option down the right flank suggests that he would not be signed to merely provide competition for Alexander-Arnold, but to cement the right-back role as his own.

Liverpool's 24-year-old pass master has endured a turbulent ride at Anfield this term, as the Reds crashed out of Champions League qualification for the first time in seven seasons.

However, optimism remains intact on Merseyside after a tactical tweak in the closing months saw the prestigious Premier League club conjure a convincing seven-match winning run, which was ended by a 1-1 draw against high-flying Aston Villa, which consequently allowed victories for Newcastle United and Manchester United to confine Klopp's side to the Europa League next term.

By signing Pavard, Klopp could unlock Alexander-Arnold in a role bearing the emulation of the Bayern defender's teammate Joshua Kimmich, who made the cross-field switch to the nub of the midfield himself after playing predominantly as a right-back.

Kimmich ranks among the top 6% of midfielders for assists, the top 4% for shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90 over the last 365 days, underscoring his playmaking prowess and ease with the ball at his feet that few can parallel; Alexander-Arnold can, though.

The "sensational" Red - as he was recently hailed by Martin Tyler - has supplied 71 assists from 272 games for Liverpool, creating 24 big chances in the top flight this term and averaging 1.9 key passes per match, as per Sofascore.

Pavard's arrival could instigate a domino effect at Liverpool, creating "one of the best" new structures around - as the Frenchman was previously heralded by Uli Hoeness - and it could craft a silver-laden new chapter into Klopp's dynasty on Merseyside.