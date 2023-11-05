There are few cities in Europe that better embody both football and music as much as Liverpool does. With Merseyside the birthplace of The Beatles and home to two historic football clubs in Everton and their neighbours at Anfield, it's natural that, over the years, the two variables have interlinked to evoke a certain romanticism.

For the Reds, they have flourished, with noteworthy songwriters like Jamie Webster ensuring there is always time for a singalong in the Kop and each of the other three stands.

In this article, Football FanCast aims to delve into the top 12 Liverpool chants of all time, with a mix of old and new gatekeeping the current golden era from taking every position. Each entry is rated based on meaning, context, and outright catchiness!

13 Honourable mentions

Before starting the list, it's only fair to give an honourable mention to those chants that missed out by a whisker.

Certainly, this was a gruelling task trying to name only 12, so much so that we changed the list from 10 to 12 entries and still shed a few anxious tears when trying to decide which mantras were dropped to the sidelines.

Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk's chants both missed out from the Jamie Webster era, while the addition of 'One Kiss' from Dua Lipa, which has become an honourary Liverpool anthem in recent years, was toyed with back and forth.

But although it's still the only pop song to make middle-aged (and over) Scousers dance around like it's the 80s, the decision was made that, since no lyric had been tailored to the Reds, it couldn't be counted.

Other chants unfortunate to be excluded but deserve a place in Anfield legend are Luis Suárez's Depeche Mode redraft, "Bring on Yer Internazionale", and the "Attack, Attack, Attack" squall that inspired some of the greatest comebacks in Anfield's illustrious history.

12 I'm So Glad, Jürgen is a Red...

To the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine'

Lyrics: "Jürgen said to me you know, We’ll win the Premier League you know, He said so. I’m in love with him & I feel fine. I’m so glad that Jürgen is a Red, I’m so glad he delivered what he said."

There aren't many others that deserve the keys to the city more than Jürgen Norbert Klopp. In a non-footballing sense, among the first alternatives that come to mind are the Beatles. So it's only right that the two combine to bring about the first of 12 chants that help forge the notion of Anfield being the Reds' 12th man.

Klopp says he hates the chant, palming away any praise and encouraging Anfield's regulars to focus their affection towards the players on the pitch. But it doesn't stop the Kop from making certain that the manager knows his place in Liverpool.

After so many years of Sir Alex Ferguson trying to knock the Reds off their perch with Manchester United, Klopp's rule has seen Liverpool take back their throne in style, and so it's only right that a chant attuned to the city's best manager since the days of Shankly and Paisley made the list, especially given its Beatles connection.

11 Oh, He Wears The Number 20...

Diogo Jota's got his own song

Lyrics: "Oh, he wears the number 20, He will take us to victory, And when he’s running down the left wing, He’ll cut inside and score for LFC. He’s a lad from Portugal, Better than Figo don’t you know, Oh, his name is Diogo!"

So many players have been and gone, conquered and vanquished - which makes becoming a Liverpool legend incredibly difficult. But although Diogo Jota's £41m investment raised eyebrows in 2020, the Portuguese forward has repaid that sizeable show of faith with interest.

He is the latest Reds player to be lustrated by the Kop with a chant, with his 47 goals and 15 assists in 125 Liverpool games making him a worthy candidate to be held in such high esteem.

In the Jamie Webster era, Anfield has been blessed with a mill of an inexhaustible supply of great terrace songs. Most recently, it is this one that has captured the heart of the city. Jota's gold-standard performances marry his earnest desire to fully digest and inherit Liverpool's culture to reward him with a belter.

10 Merry Christmas, Everton...

To the tune of Shakin' Stevens' 'Merry Christmas Everyone'

Lyrics: "Mane's scoring, All around us, Kopites singing, having fun, It's the season, love and understanding, Merry Christmas, Everton..."

Every club has a Christmas song. Most of the time, it tends to take form to the tune of Michael Bublé's 'Winter Wonderland' or BAND AID's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'. However, although Liverpool's choice opts for another parody - this time a Shakin' Stevens' classic - it is often the Kop's originality that prevails over other fanbases' attempts to create an atmosphere.

After Sadio Mané scored in injury time back in December 2016 to secure a 1-0 Goodison Park victory for the Reds, a new winter classic was born. The Senegalese winger would go on to finish his Liverpool career with six goals in seven Merseyside derbies - showing beyond doubt why it was he who deserved to play the starring role in an anti-Everton chant over anybody else.

Whenever the Christmas lights are switched on, it provides the Anfield faithful with the perfect opportunity to warm their throats up with the best of a trilogy of Merseyside derby chants (the others being 'Tell Yer Ma, Yer Ma' and 'Since 1995...') loud enough for it to be heard on the other side of Stanley Park.

9 Steven Gerrard Is Our Captain

It's only right Mr Liverpool features among the greats

Lyrics: "Steven Gerrard is our captain, Steven Gerrard is a red, Steven Gerrard plays for Liverpool, A Scouser born and bred. Dur dur dur dur dur dur dur dur (Repeat x3).

"And then one night in Turkey, It was 21 years since Rome, With a Liverbird upon his chest, He brought the cup back home, Dur dur dur dur dur dur dur dur (Repeated X3)."

During a time when Liverpool were suffering a hangover from their domestic highpoint throughout a time Manchester United and Chelsea were finding their feet on the biggest stages, Steven Gerrard proved to be Captain Fantastic, Mr Liverpool. He wore the Liverbird upon his chest with pride and dragged a below-par Reds side to nine trophies, including a fifth Champions League title, to remind the rest of the country of his club's status as the Kings of Europe.

He proved he was a true Scouser and there may never be another like him. For his efforts in Istanbul alone, he is deserving of an A-list song to solemnize the dizzying heights he captained the club to. If there was ever a footballer you could count on to make a difference and win games by himself, it was Gerrard, and this chant, despite not being the most popular in his discography, perfectly symbolises his paladin runes.

8 Sí, Señor

Nothing quite like this Bobby banger

Lyrics: "There's something that the Kop wants you to know, the best in the world, his name is Bobby Firmino. Our number nine, Give him the ball, and he'll score every time. Sí, Señor, pass the ball to Bobby and he'll score.

Up until his departure this summer, 'Sí, Señor' was a staple matchday salute to Roberto (or Bobby) Firmino that included arguably the catchiest chorus of the list. Firmino, joining from Hoffenheim in 2015, was a striker that realised the meaning of 'The Liverpool Way' from day dot, and he played an instrumental role in taking that way of thinking into its next step of evolution.

Before the Brazilian arrived on Merseyside, the Reds were struggling to reclaim past zeniths. But when he departed in 2023, the archetypal Klopp student, who played such a vital yet downplayed role in Liverpool's modern system, left a legacy of a Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, League Cup, Club World Cup, Super Cup, and a rite of passage to touch the 'This is Anfield' sign to the orchestra of his very own Latin rendition.

7 The Torres Bounce

To the tune of 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'

Lyrics: "His Armband proved he was a red, Torres! Torres! You'll Never Walk Alone it said, Torres! Torres! We bought the lad from sunny Spain, He gets the ball he scores again, Fernando Torres! Liverpool's number 9!"

From one great Liverpool number 9 to another. Fernando Torres was the breath of fresh air every Kopite had dreamt for after a long and tiresome period of nobody doing their worst to stake a claim as Anfield's talisman to bring them back to the glory days.

Andriy Voronin, El-Hadji Diouf and Florent Sinama-Pongolle all came before Torres, setting the bar pretty low for incoming strikers. But whatever the Liverpool fans expected from their new Spaniard leading the line, the Atletico Madrid man transcended presupposition.

Finishing his Liverpool journey with 81 goals in 142 games, Torres quickly became adored by the Kop, with his Old Trafford demolitions and consistent goal-getting escapades revitalising the Reds in their penultimate nearly-men episode before Klopp took charge.

Other clubs up and down the United Kingdom have since tailored lyrics to the song he was given in the memorable 2008/09 season to their own assets, but none are nearly as good as this one.

6 We Won It In Madrid...

To the tune of The Beautiful South's 'Rotterdam'

Lyrics: "We've been to PSG and Napoli, Belgrade and Germany, When we went the Allianz, Liverpool scored three. Porto, Barcelona, Who the f*ck yer try'na kid? Cos we're the mighty Liverpool, We won it in Madrid, We won it in Madrid."

When your European success is as indomitable as Liverpool's, it's only right that they boast about it whenever rival opposition make their way through the Anfield tunnel. They've won the Champions League six times, the Europa League three times, and they've added a further four Super Cups to their continental trophy cabinet to extend their lead as England's most successful football club overseas.

In this chant, to the tune of The Beautiful South's earworm 'Rotterdam', the Kop relives memories of their Champions League trail to Kyiv and Madrid in 2018 and 2019, which finished with the hoisting of their sixth European Cup.

The melody was curated as a replacement for the Istanbul versions that outlined their fifth triumph back in 2005, so it's plausible that this one will stand the test of time until a permissible seventh Old Big Ears is upraised.

5 Every Other Saturday

A timeless classic

Lyrics (excerpt): "Every other Saturday's me half-day off, And it's off to the match I go, I like to take a stroll along the Anfield Road, Me and me old pal Joe. I like to see the lasses with their red scarves on, I like to hear the Kopites roar, But I don't have to tell you that best of all, Is when we see Liverpool sco-o-o-ore! sco-o-o-ore!"

What starts as a simple recounting of a matchday up in the north west - a description likely to resonate with many - eventually turns into another way of showing off their history and ends with a reverence to the great King Kenny Dalglish.

''Every Other Saturday' has been sung since the 70s, and it is unlikely that it will ever cease. The song excellently captures the meaning of a matchday to the red half of Merseyside and urges the Kopites to approach a singalong with more melody than other entries in this list.

4 Allez, Allez, Allez

The 80s-inspired anthem sweeping terraces across the land

Lyrics: "We've conquered all of Europe, We're never going to stop. From Paris down to Turkey, We've won the f*cking lot. Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly, The Fields of Anfield Road. We are loyal supporters, And we come from Liverpool. Allez, Allez, Allez (Repeated x4)."

Jamie Webster's greatest musical achievement was taking the snippets of this song, commonly sung around stadiums in Italy and further afield, and make it what it is today. Whereas it was first sung by a smattering of Liverpool supporters in Porto, Webster, a Scouse musician revered for his 'BOSS Nights' in the city, opted to flesh out the verses and make sure the wider fanbase could join in.

"I’d heard murmurs of it at Anfield before," he told the New York Times. "But in Porto, there was a group of lads singing it. People didn't know the words, but they were trying to follow them. I wanted to get it out there."

Again, it is another song that aims to illustrate the club's glittering history sitting on the continent's throne. And again, it succeeds in shaking the seams of Anfield's four walls on European nights when bellowed at full tilt.

In the video below, it's not hard to see why 'Allez, Allez, Allez' has earned its permanent place in the Anfield songbook.

3 Poor Scouser Tommy

A firm fan favourite with a touch of Beatles

Lyrics (excerpt): "Oh, I am a Liverpudlian, And I come from the Spion Kop. I like to sing, and I like to shout, I go there quite a lot! (Every week!). We support a team that plays in red, A team that we all know, A team that we call Liverpool, To glory we will go! We won the league, we won the Cup, We've been to Europe too. We played the Toffees for a laugh, And left them feeling blue!"

If this list was ranked based solely on lyricism, 'Poor Scouser Tommy' would most likely be the faraway winner. Yet, for as intricate the songwriting process must've been when the Red and White Spion Kop drew up the foundations of a song inspired half by Marty Robbins' 'Red River Valley' and half by 'The Sash', the meaning behind the libretto remains fairly straightforward.

Simply, the chant offers an insight into what it means to be a Red. But with its historical links to wartime struggles and its 80s version that welcomed the addition of a dig at city rivals Everton and adoration directed towards the legendary Ian Rush, it has since become an iconic chant sung around Anfield.

'Poor Scouser Tommy' also features a fitting crescendo of the Beatles' 'All you Need is Love', which only adds to its legendary status.

2 Fields of Anfield Road

Few come close to this emotional chart-topper

Lyrics (excerpt): "Outside the Shankly Gates, I heard a Kopite calling: Shankly they have taken you away. But you left a great eleven, Before you went to heaven, Now it's glory round the Fields of Anfield Road. All round the Fields of Anfield Road, Where once we watched the King Kenny play (and he could play). Stevie Heighway on the wing, We had dreams and songs to sing Of the glory round the Fields of Anfield Road."

Initially adapted from Pete St. John's 'The Fields of Athenry', 'The Fields of Anfield Road' has only gone from strength to strength over time, with its 2009 update including extra verses to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, adding to its importance for Liverpool fans.

John Power from Cast and The La's co-wrote the final verses, while vocal contributions were made by Phil Thompson and Bruce Grobbelaar among others. The song, credited to the Liverpool Collective featuring the Kop Choir, was a new entry at number 16 in the UK Singles Chart on 12th April 2009, while it would later top the UK Indie Charts.

But as much as it was popular within pop culture realms, it also serves as yet another reminder of what Liverpool have had to endure to uphold their status as the darlings of Europe. 'Fields of Anfield Road' is a song in the Kop's lyric sheet that has a healthy balance between reflection on the dark and nostalgia of the excitement that past managers and players brought to Merseyside.

1 You'll Never Walk Alone

The Gerry and the Pacemakers hit is the ultimate Liverpool tune

Lyrics: "When you walk through a storm, Hold your head up high, And don't be afraid of the dark. At the end of a storm, There's a golden sky, And the sweet silver song of a lark. Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain, For your dreams be tossed and blown.

"Walk on, walk on, With hope in your heart, And you'll never walk alone, You'll never walk alone."

'You'll Never Walk Alone' doesn't need an introduction. It has long represented the principles of Liverpool as a city and as a club, while the song itself is known the world over, with European supporters often joining in with the pre-match choir ritual when visiting Anfield.

At its best, it is the only anthem in English football that knocks the biggest football clubs in the world off their feet speechless. Nothing beats a European night at Anfield and this song is the best way to signal the start of one, with its links to hope, glory and defiance in the face of struggle helping supporters on and off the field through some of Liverpool's darkest hours.

Liverpool might not be the first club to use 'YNWA' as their anthem, but they made it their own, and there's no denying it fits the club's philosophy.