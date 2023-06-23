Liverpool aren't just after midfielders this summer it seems, with the Reds preparing an offer to bring in Federico Chiesa, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Rousing the Kop.

How many goals has Federico Chiesa scored?

The winger has had a somewhat torrid year for Juventus in the 2022/23 campaign, with knee injury troubles meaning he was limited to very little playing time. He started on just six occasions in Serie A for example, although he did manage to play in 21 games in total - meaning that he largely had to make do with coming off the bench.

Even though that meant his minutes were limited, he was still able to score two goals and assist five times - it meant that he actually bettered his totals from the 2021/22 season, despite playing for slightly less time.

When able to get onto the field frequently though, the Italian has already showcased in the past what he can do. The last season in which he managed over ten lots of 90 minutes for example brought him eight Serie A goals and the same amount of assists. That meant he had a rate of 16 goal contributions in 28 starts for the Old Lady.

Are Liverpool signing Chiesa?

Now, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Rousing the Kop, the player could be given an escape from the Turin side. That is because Liverpool do appear to have an interest in him and, not only that, they are already preparing an offer for the player to try and tempt Juventus into letting him leave.

That bid will reportedly be worth around £34m and they will be hopeful it can be enough to convince the Italian side into a sale - although it's believed that they are more likely to want just above £50m for the player.

Chiesa clearly still has a lot to offer a football club when he is fit, as football journalist Josh Bunting recently praised his "wonderful" talents after witnessing a "special" goal from the Juve starlet on international duty.

It shows that the forward can still fulfil his potential despite his injury hell over the last 18 months, and given the chance to thrive elsewhere, we could see the best out of him - perhaps Liverpool could be that team.