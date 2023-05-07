There are few Liverpool players who can confidently hold their heads high after such a dismal and inexplicably discordant campaign.

Goalkeeper Alisson has been manager Jurgen Klopp's shining light, exuding authority and demonstrating his world-class credentials as his backline has so often flattered to deceive, shirking away from their defensive duties and failing to offer any scrap of organisation. In fact, the Reds boss was full of praise for his No 1 ahead of yesterday's clash with Brentford.

The late-season upswing in form has certainly boosted optimism around Anfield, but even though their impressive form in the Premier League might not be enough to salvage a top-four place, with a score of contracts set for expiry in a matter of months, new signings are undoubtedly imminent.

Despite this, Klopp must delve into his youth ranks and look to blend any acquisitions with options already on the books; the eccentric German need only look at the success of Stefan Bajcetic this season as a reminder of the fortunes that can be reaped by doing so.

Forward Ben Doak is arguably the highlight name at Kirkby, but midfielder Bobby Clark offers just as much potential and could well find himself a prominent figure in the top flight over the coming years.

Who is Bobby Clark?

In 2021, Liverpool signed Clark from boyhood club Newcastle United for their development side; the Chronicle's lead Newcastle United journalist Lee Ryder - speaking to Liverpool Echo via the Blood Red Club Podcast - remarked upon the pathos surrounding the agreement to let the precocious talent leave Tyneside.

He said: "Bobby was Newcastle's most promising youngster.

"He is a really exciting player with bags of skill and talent. He could have lit up the stage at St James' Park but now he has gone to Liverpool and that is a real kick in the teeth."

As the 2022/23 campaign draws to a close, Clark has played copious amounts of football - featuring 32 times for the U21s, scoring two goals and providing four assists - and set himself in stellar stead for further shots at the first team next term, having featured from the bench against Bournemouth in the Premier League and from the start against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

Hailed as "confident" by Goal's Neil Jones, the former Toon talent was prolific as they come at U18 level, clinching 13 goals and five assists from 27 matches in midfield, and with such innate prowess and a staggeringly high ceiling, he could well be the Reds' next Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While the 24-year-old is technically a right-back, he is one of the most devastating creative forces in football, scoring 15 goals and serving up 71 assists from 269 appearances for Klopp's side, and is valued at £61m by CIES Football Observatory.

If Klopp can harness the skills of yet another prospect with a glinting cutting edge, he could well find that Liverpool's next big thing in midfield already resides within the ranks.

With such confidence in this young man's skill set, Clark truly could emulate the success of Alexander-Arnold and become Liverpool's next big talent to stem from the youth ranks.