Arguably Liverpool's most promising factor to take from the entirety of what has been a forgettable season has been the emergence and subsequent exploits of 18-year-old academy graduate Stefan Bajcetic, who has been the shining light before injury cruelly ended his breakout year prematurely.

Liverpool have been submerged in brackish water this season, with the outfit yet to tread water in the comfort of the top-four, with fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur currently seven points ahead of the Reds, who, granted, have two games in hand.

The midfield department is one area that has received more scathing remarks than others, with a summer exodus forthcoming and a raft of fresh faces undoubtedly poised to arrive in a matter of months.

Indeed, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita will all depart when their deals expire in June, while loanee Arthur Melo will not have the option to make his deal permanent exercised after a shambolic year plagued by injury has left the one-time £64m man tasting 13 minutes of action all term.

With this in mind, Klopp would be wise to meld new arrivals with one or two figures from the youth ranks, and no academy member stands in better stead for an upgrade than prodigious central engine Bobby Clark.

Who is Bobby Clark?

Clark has been making waves on Merseyside since signing for the club from Newcastle United in 2021 as a talented winger, though he has found a home at the nucleus of the pitch more recently, to great effect.

This season, Clark has made 28 appearances at youth level, scoring two goals and registering four assists, hailed as "confident" by reporter Neil Jones.

The three-cap England U18 international was regarded in high esteem on Tyneside, with the Magpies still ruing his departure; speaking to the Liverpool Echo via the Blood Red Club Podcast, the Chronicle's lead Newcastle United journalist Lee Ryder discussed the situation.

He said: "Bobby was Newcastle's most promising youngster.

"He is a really exciting player with bags of skill and talent. He could have lit up the stage at St James' Park but now he has gone to Liverpool and that is a real kick in the teeth."

With the Guinean Keita freeing up a space in the squad at the culmination of the campaign, Clark might just be a tailor-made replacement, given his dynamic capabilities and progressive nature.

While not so prolific with the U21s, largely down to his deeper deployment, Clark was a devastating component at U18 level, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists from 27 matches.

Keita has missed an incredible 84 matches due to injury since his arrival at Liverpool, having had his £48m release clause met at RB Leipzig, and has been branded “woeful” by some.

With Keita leaving soon, Klopp must consider unleashing Clark once again this season, acclimatising him to life as a regular presence in the Liverpool first-team, replacing the unreliable and lacklustre Keita, who cannot be trusted to star as the outfit seek to salvage some positivity from their wayward campaign.

Keita's departure is a formality at this point, and while Liverpool will delve into the transfer market to secure the club's latest midfield star, Clark's ascension to the first-team fold could be imperative to cultivating a finely-poised balance to cement success at Anfield once again.