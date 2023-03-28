Liverpool remain interested in signing Jude Bellingham in the summer, but Borussia Dortmund are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Will Liverpool sign Bellingham in the summer?

Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly one of the main clubs showing an interest in the England midfielder ahead of the summer but will face some stern competition.

The Reds are believed to face competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City who have the capability of financially outmuscling the Merseyside club.

However, all of the reported interest could come to no avail in the summer with the Bundesliga giants believed to be keen to keep him at the Westfalenstadion.

Indeed, speaking to TalkSport, European football expert Kevin Hatchard has claimed Dortmund want to put the 19-year-old midfielder on a new deal to extend his future:

"What I do know is that Dortmund haven't totally given up on trying to keep him. They know that there are big clubs interested, they know that there's going to be a move to the Premier League at some stage in his future.

"But they would like him to sign any deal, possibly with a release clause in there, and we'll see where it goes."

What would this mean for Liverpool's pursuit of Bellingham?

It has been a difficult campaign for the Reds, on the whole, with Klopp's men now finding themselves only playing for a spot in the top four in the Premier League run-in.

So with this in mind, there may certainly be more attractive offers potentially on the table for Bellingham in the summer with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid said to be interested.

Therefore, another year in the waiting room for the Englishman could help Liverpool to turn their struggles around ahead of next summer, when they could prove a more attractive proposition.

Bellingham has taken his football to the next level at Dortmund, having become one of the key figures in the starting XI, with 24 appearances already to his name this season (via Transfermarkt).

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson recently hailed Bellingham as a "really special player" on the back of his latest displays in an England shirt.

And it is apparent why the 19-year-old is receiving such high praise when he provided three interceptions, two tackles and offered a key pass in the game against Ukraine (via Sofascore).

In comparison, Henderson was only able to offer one interception and one tackle in that game as he also gave away three fouls (via Sofascore).

If Bellingham was to sign a new deal with Dortmund and potentially stay for another year, it would not mean Liverpool were out of the running.

However, amid their struggles this season, it would feel like a potential blow given their midfield has come under some serious criticism thus far.