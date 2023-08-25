Liverpool have been linked with a thriving midfielder at a fellow Premier League outfit, as Jurgen Klopp pushes for more improvements to the Anfield side this month.

There have been a raft of changes on Merseyside this year, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving in June upon the expiry of their contracts, and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho departing to Saudi Arabian sides for a combined £52m.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have all been signed as part of the midfield rebuild, but the club still needs to make another acquisition to combat the exodus and return to the forefront of domestic and continental football.

What's the latest on Boubacar Kamara to Liverpool?

According to Spanish sources, the Reds have identified Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara to conclude their transfer business this month.

While no fee has been mooted, the Frenchman is currently valued at £35m by FootballTransfers, though it would almost certainly cost in excess of this figure to prise him away from the Villans' clutches.

How good is Boubacar Kamara?

While Kamara only moved to the West Midlands side last year, joining on a free transfer after his deal with French side Marseille expired, and played 24 times in the Premier League last term, hampered by injury and missing chunks of the campaign.

While Villa would loathe to part with the industrious midfielder after securing European football with a seventh-placed finish in the English top-flight last year, it would be interesting if Liverpool were to test the resolve of Unai Emery's side with an enticing offer.

The Merseyside outfit still need to add a sturdy layer of depth to their centre despite the incomings this summer, and Kamara could prove to be the perfect holding midfielder to bolster the ranks, having completed 85% of his passes, made 2.4 tackles and won 55% of his ground duels last term, as per Sofascore.

Hailed as a "controller" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the £150k-per-week gem ranks among the top 22% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 18% for blocks per 90, as per FBref, accentuating his grip on games and robustness in the defensive phases.

Given his faculty to exert control, the 23-year-old could prove to be the perfect midfield partner for Szoboszlai, who has impressed in the early stages of his Anfield career after joining from RB Leipzig for £60m in July, with teammate Harvey Elliott already remarking at how he has "showcased his quality".

The Hungarian dynamo is a creative midfielder with a multitude of weapons at his disposal, capable of supplementing the attack and fiercely striking on goal himself, while also being energetic and relentless in his general application.

To showcase this, he ranks among the top 17% of midfielders for assists, the top 10% for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for progressive passes, the top 5% for blocks and the top 14% for clearances per 90.

The all-encompassing approach is exactly what Liverpool needed this summer to spark life back into their centre, but with Kamara alongside him, providing his consistency in the tackle and holding the team together, he could be allowed to display his abilities to their full extent.