Liverpool have had to reassess their transfer strategy due to the imminent departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this summer, and now a new update has emerged on a potential target, Boubacar Kamara.

How much will Boubacar Kamara cost?

According to The Athletic journalist Andy Jones, Liverpool are interested in signing Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

As per a report written for the publication, Liverpool are now looking short of experience and depth in their deep-lying roles in midfield, which has led to Jurgen Klopp having to quickly identify potential options to replace both Henderson and Fabinho ahead of next season.

It is claimed that Kamara is one of the players on the Merseyside club's radar, despite Liverpool being linked with his teammate Douglas Luiz previously.

No fee is mooted, although Football Transfers value him at £38m.

How good is Boubacar Kamara?

Whilst Dominik Szoboszlai is the exception, it is clear that Klopp is keen to rebuild his midfield with Premier League-proven players who possess the experience needed to improve performances in the top flight next season.

After signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, the Reds have been strongly linked with his teammate Moises Caicedo, Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, all players who have been stand-out performers for their clubs in English football.

As a result, the interest in Kamara makes perfect sense and if Liverpool can seal a good deal to sign the talented midfielder, it would be a great way to bolster the deeper roles in the centre of the pitch and acquire the services of a worthy Fabinho successor.

The 23-year-old Frenchman - hailed a "jewel" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - has been a huge presence at Villa Park since joining on a free transfer from Marseille last summer.

Over 24 Premier League appearances, the Villa ace tallied up an 85% pass completion rate, registered one assist, successfully completed 57% of his dribbles and won the majority of his aerial and ground duels combined (55%), proving that he is a solid and reliable defensive presence in the centre of the pitch.

The Villa midfield shield has recieved high praise during his short time in the top flight so far, with Claret and Blue podcaster Dan Rolinson claiming that Kamara is the club's best midfielder last season:

“I think Kamara is our best midfielder currently at the club by a mile, I think. I don’t think there’s anyone close to him in the midfield that’s as good as him."

When comparing Kamara's output with Fabinho's last season, the Villa midfielder displayed a lot of similarities to his Brazilian positional peer coming close in a number of key attributes including pass completion rate (84.8% v 88.3%), percentage of dribblers tackled (48.2% v 38.7%), successful take-ons (45.7% v 46.7%) and aerial duels won (56.4% v 58.8%), as per FBref.

With that being said, Kamara could be a really exciting prospect for Liverpool upon the exit of Fabinho if Villa are willing to part ways with their asset this summer and would provide the team with a like-for-like replacement who has the experience needed to make an instant impact at Anfield.