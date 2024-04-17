As Jurgen Klopp battles to secure the perfect farewell against the odds at Anfield, Liverpool's injuries have quickly controlled the narrative in a season that may end in what could have been, with their latest blow hardly helping.

Liverpool injury news

Liverpool's EFL Cup final victory over Chelsea, which relied on inexperience and academy graduates for the most part, both sums up the powers of Klopp and the Reds' season. It's been rare that they've had a full squad to choose from, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker all missing significant parts of the campaign.

Klopp at least has all three options back among his squad to choose from, but it comes at a time when his side looks mentally and physically exhausted after suffering back-to-back defeats against Atalanta and then Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Handing themselves an impossible task of reaching the Europa League's last four following a shock 3-0 defeat against Atalanta at Anfield, and then losing any advantage in the title race courtesy of Palace, the Reds were also handed a blow on the injury front with Conor Bradley limping off against Oliver Glasner's side last Sunday.

Now, according to James Pearce, Bradley will miss the next two to three weeks of action in a major blow for Liverpool, given how much of a revelation the youngster has been since coming into the side.

Klopp can at least feel relieved that Alexander-Arnold is now back fit at the perfect time to step back into his right-back role, but it once again delays the chances of the England international appearing in midfield for the Reds in what could play a part in turning their current form around.

Liverpool games that "fantastic" Bradley could miss

Potentially missing three weeks, Bradley will likely return around the first week of May to hand Liverpool a boost in their final two games against Aston Villa and then Wolverhampton Wanderers. Before then, however, the Northern Ireland international could miss five games in total for the Reds.

Games Conor Bradley could miss Date Atalanta vs Liverpool 18/04/2024 Fulham vs Liverpool 21/04/2024 Everton vs Liverpool 24/04/2024 West Ham vs Liverpool 27/04/2024 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 05/05/2024

Klopp will be well aware of the talent that his side will be missing too, having praised Bradley back in January. The Liverpool boss said: "I'm not sure if Conor Bradley makes it home. He might fall asleep in the dressing room, exceptional. What a boy, a fantastic character, with intelligence, top potential.

"And he's in the right team because everybody loves him, everybody respects him, everybody wants him to succeed so it was a great game with all the difficulties of every football game.

"I was waiting for the moment we could give him an opportunity. Today was intense for him. Someone has to drive him home hopefully. He gave absolutely everything. It's really nice to see. He could show how good he already is. So much more to come."