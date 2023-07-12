Liverpool feel confident that they can land Levi Colwill this summer, according to 90Min, and are even readying a bid to snap up the defender from big six rivals Chelsea.

How many games has Levi Colwill played for Chelsea?

The current Chelsea man has really shone in the Premier League when he's got onto the field - which is even more impressive when you consider that he's actually yet to make his debut for the Blues in the top flight. The club have still not given him a minute of action in the top tier, instead opting to send him out on various loans to get action under his belt.

He started with a loan spell at Huddersfield in the Championship and featured prominently as they broke into the play-off places. With 29 second tier games at just 18-years-old, he didn't look out of place in that Terriers backline and they even ended the campaign in third place.

Having proven his worth in the second tier, it was Brighton who next got to add the centre-back on a short-term deal. The Seagulls brought him in at the beginning of the 2022/23 season and the young Englishman continued to stand out. Playing 17 times in the Premier League, the teenager, now 20, bagged two assists and actually managed more progressive carries than the likes of Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson despite being a defender, showing the signs of a truly unique ball-playing talent at the back.

Are Liverpool signing Levi Colwill?

These performances have led to interest in signing him up from Chelsea permanently this summer. Most notably, Liverpool have been really keen to bring in Colwill and have made him one of the players on their wanted list. Their eagerness to sign the 20-year-old has even been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who stated that the links are "genuine" and "100% confirmed".

Now, according to a report from 90Min, the Reds are ready to launch an actual formal move to sign the centre-back. It states that they feel a deal can be struck with his current side Chelsea in order to bring him to Anfield and are ready to now make a bid in order to try and snap up the youngster. The Blues are holding firm and don't want to sell, but Liverpool do still intend to make a bid and are "confident" of getting a deal done for the Englishman.

Despite being just 20-years-old, the Chelsea man is highly regarded in the game. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig stated that Colwill is "one of the most talented" players in his position in the world - which is huge praise for someone considering all the other options in that centre-back area. He also added that the youngster has a "huge future".

Those who have seen him play then have clearly been impressed with what they have seen. It's no wonder Liverpool are eager to wrap up a deal for the Premier League ace - and if they can land him, then they have a player who could arguably lead the back line for years to come once Virgil van Dijk goes past his peak.