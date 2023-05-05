James Milner could join Brighton and Hove Albion for free this summer as Liverpool look to free up space on their wage bill. The 37-year-old may be set to play his last games for the club as a move to the South coast beckons.

What's the latest on James Milner?

David Lynch has reported for Football Insider that Milner is set to quit at the end of the season after an eight-year stay on Merseyside. After joining the club in 2015 and becoming vice captain upon arrival, he is now set to finally take his leave, but he may remain in the Premier League.

Brighton are in the lead to secure his signature and after the Seagulls put Manchester United to the sword in the 99th minute on Thursday evening following an enthralling encounter, Milner will fancy joining them. Burnley, who are returning to the Premier League next season, are also attracted to the thought of signing Milner but Brighton are considered favourites.

Klopp has always made it very clear that he rates Milner extremely highly, labelling him "exceptional" while explaining to journalists just how impressive making 600 Premier League appearances is. Milner, who Klopp says is a "role model" for younger players and future professionals, has done all he can for Liverpool and will receive a passionate sendoff from fans.

Liverpool are planning a major squad overhaul this summer as they primarily focus on rebuilding an ageing midfield.

Who are Liverpool looking to sell this summer?

Liverpool have several players they need to move on this summer. Milner leads the list, but Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adrian, Roberto Firmino and Nat Phillips are all expected to leave at the end of the season.

According to This is Anfield, if this clearout is successful, the club stands to save around £500,000 per week, and only Milner and Firmino from the list of likely departees have made any considerable contributions this season.

There are major obstacles ahead for Jurgen Klopp, with recruiting the right players his most important hurdle to clear now. It's going to be a challenge not just because getting recruitment right is always tricky but also due to the number of players that need to be replaced.

Yet, it's a position that Liverpool need to take the blame for. There has been an element of negligence in their approach to investing back into the squad since the Champions League triumph in 2019.

While some signings have been made, midfield signings were neglected and has been the primary reason for the slump this season. However, Klopp is a manager fans can trust to turn things around given his enviable success rate with new signings.

Cody Gakpo is the latest example of this after arriving in January and breezing his way to 6 goals and 2 assists despite playing in a dysfunctional Liverpool side.