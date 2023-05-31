Liverpool have held discussions regarding a summer deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

Is Bruno Guimaraes leaving Newcastle?

The Premier League giants have confirmed that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club, as well as loanee Arthur Melo, so Jurgen Klopp is in the market for central reinforcements and the 25-year-old has seemingly been highlighted as an ideal target.

The Brazilian international still has another three years remaining on his contract, but being Eddie Howe’s top-performing defensive player last season, has caught the eye of the boss at Anfield, alongside overseas.

The Times report that Barcelona are interested in a deal for the northeast outfit’s star, and whilst 90min have since claimed that the Magpies are confident that he will sign a new deal over the summer, that hasn’t stopped FSG from attempting to take a bite of the cherry.

Are Liverpool signing Guimaraes?

According to Goal Brasil (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have “opened talks” to land Guimaraes as well as Barcelona, with both admirers “willing to try” to buy him. The Merseyside outfit have “made contact” to discover what it would take to get a deal over the line, and whilst the player’s representatives have personally “told” Newcastle about the interest, they understand that his “preference” is to remain at St. James’ Park.

Would Guimaraes be a good signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have played against Newcastle and indeed Guimaraes on several occasions so will know what he’s capable of, and having been dubbed a defensive midfield “orchestrator” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he could be a fantastic signing for FSG.

The World Cup participant, who pockets £120k-per-week, recorded a total of 78 tackles throughout the 2022/23 campaign which was more than any other of his teammates, as per FBRef, but he’s also capable of chipping in at the opposite end of the pitch.

The Rio de Janeiro native clocked up nine goal contributions (five assists and four goals) in the top-flight last term and made 110 shot-creating actions which was the second-highest number in the northeast, so is constantly looking to produce moments of quality.

Finally, Guimaraes has the versatility to operate slightly further up the pitch in central midfield and even at centre-back alongside his natural position sitting just in front of the backline, so he could be a great option for Klopp to have at his disposal should the opportunity ever present itself, however, a move could be tricky to complete.