Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho is wanted by Burnley on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

How has Carvalho fared at Liverpool?

The 20-year-old joined the Reds from Fulham last year, being seen as an exciting young signing who could have a similar trajectory to Harvey Elliott, who also arrived from the Cottagers.

While Carvalho was seen as a long-term acquisition, the hope was still that he would play a positive role from the off, acting as a strong squad player, but he has had a tough first season on Merseyside. While his winning goal at home to Newcastle United back in August was a high point, he has only scored three times in all competitions, failing to register an assist along the way.

He hasn't played a full 90 minutes since the 7-1 win away to Rangers in the Champions League in October, further highlighting how far down the pecking order he has been. While time is still very much on Carvalho's side, it could be that Liverpool already don't see a future for him, following a fresh claim.

Could Carvalho leave Reds this summer?

According to Football Insider, "Burnley are keen on signing" Carvalho this summer, eyeing him up on a permanent basis. A loan moving is also in the offing, however, which could be the Reds' preference, allowing him to gain more experience and playing time elsewhere.

The Clarets enjoyed a memorable season in the Championship, cruising to the title glory under Vincent Kompany, and Carvalho could view Turf Moor as a good place to go in the coming months.

In truth, a loan move may still be the best option for the attacking midfielder this summer, with the idea of selling him permanently something that feels too knee-jerk at this point in his career. He is still so young, and has been part of a struggling Liverpool team this season, so cutting all ties with him could be risky.

Carvalho is still raw and has plenty of learning to do, but the ingredients are still there to make it at a high level, having been lauded as "unbelievable" by Jurgen Klopp, also scoring 10 goals and registering eight assists for Fulham last season, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in the process.

All parties could benefit from a loan move coming to fruition, so that may well be the best outcome, with Carvalho possibly returning to Liverpool a more rounded player this time next year.