Despite initial reports suggesting that they were frontrunners to secure his signature, Liverpool have now called off a move to sign one of Arne Slot's transfer targets this summer.

Liverpool transfer news

Ultimately, it is Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes who will have the biggest say in the route that Liverpool go down when it comes to incomings and outgoings this summer. The returning Liverpool chief played a large part in building the club's most successful side in the Premier League era and arguably one of the best teams in the Reds' illustrious history. Now, he has been tasked with finishing Liverpool 2.0 to start the Slot era with a bang.

Reports suggest that it could be a busy summer for the Reds too, with links to the likes of Johan Bakayoko and even Real Madrid's Rodrygo emerging to steal the headlines. One name they will not be signing, however, is Crysencio Summerville. Initial reports claimed that Liverpool were the early frontrunners to secure the Leeds United star's signature and that Slot personally wanted to sign the Dutchman, but there's since been a twist.

According to Leeds Live, Liverpool have now ended their interest in Summerville in a move that may leave Slot frustrated given claims over his desire to sign the winger this summer. Nonetheless, Edwards looks set to avoid Summerville's reported price tag of up to £40m and look elsewhere for options, perhaps allowing Chelsea to make their move for the winger in the coming months.

Edwards has earned enough trust at Anfield over the years to make such a decision, but that doesn't mean Liverpool don't need an attacking boost in the summer window, given the struggles of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez at the end of Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

Liverpool may regret Summerville decision

On paper, signing a Championship star, before watching him thrive at Anfield, would have been a classic Edwards move. Yet, it is seemingly one he has not gone for and now he must hope that his decision doesn't come back to haunt him, especially if Liverpool's attack starts slowly under Slot next season.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Crysencio Summerville Luis Diaz Darwin Nunez Goals 19 8 11 Assists 9 5 8 Expected Goals 16.4 11.9 16.3 Ball recoveries 147 127 56

What is an immediate concern for Liverpool when looking at the numbers is just how much more clinical Summerville is compared to both Luis Diaz and Nunez. Relying on the latter duo rather than welcoming the ruthless Dutchman could be a decision that the Reds regret come next season, albeit Summerville's numbers were in a lower division.

One man who could be pleased by Liverpool's decision, however, is Leeds boss Daniel Farke, who was full of praise for Summerville last season, saying: “So if he delivers like this with two goals, I think overall he's on a really good path, also during this season in terms of goals and assists. But, it's a long season, he has to keep going, but he's definitely on a good path and yeah, today he deserves all the praise because he was outstanding.”