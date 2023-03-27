Liverpool's results on the pitch this season have left little to be admired - that's despite remarkable results including the 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth, 7-1 dismantling of Rangers and incredible 7-0 mauling of heated rivals Manchester United - but the rich crop of talent at youth level has been the shining light.

It's impressive that, despite such sensational results, many Reds supporters would probably attribute the season's defining success to the rise of 18-year-old midfielder Stefan Bajcetic.

Candidly, the emphatic and singular moments of rapture masquerade over the woes of the year with a transparent quilt; Liverpool languish in sixth in the Premier League after 27 matches, seven points behind fourth-place Tottenham Hotspur and out of all cup competitions after gleaning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last term, falling in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Manager Jurgen Klopp certainly has his work cut out to get Liverpool back on its pedestal, but with the comfort of a thriving youth academy underlying the exploits of the senior team, dynamic defender Calum Scanlon could be the next to follow in Bajcetic's footsteps.

Who is Calum Scanlon?

Scanlon was signed for Liverpool for £500,000 from Birmingham City in 2021, arriving with high expecations and so far impressing as he pushes for a place in Klopp's reckoning over the next few years.

Signing his first professional contract with the Reds last March, the 'exciting' - as dubbed by the club website - full-back has now forged 26 appearances for the U18 outfit, scoring one goal and providing two assists, also breaking into the U21 team this season and performing against Manchester City in the Premier League 2.

Hailed as "calm and creative" by reporter Caoimhe O'Neill, Scanlon possesses the tools demanded for success as a marauding full-back under Klopp's wing, and while established phenom Andy Robertson will not be uprooted from his position any time soon, Scanlon could serve as the perfect understudy and perhaps even take the place of Kostas Tsimikas, who has been a largely peripheral figure.

The Greek Tsimikas signed for Liverpool for roughly £12m in 2020 and has now forged 55 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, supplying an impressive 12 assists and notably winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup last season.

This season, the £50k-per-week full-back has clinched four assists in the Premier League, but only started on six occasions, and he could look to forge a transfer in the coming seasons should play time fail to improve.

Should this occur, Liverpool need not scour the market for a fresh face, rather provide a platform for Scanlon to take his place and serve as Robertson's understudy, with the 'creative' prowess to his game leaving him in good standing to thrive.