Arne Slot's brilliant start to life at the Liverpool helm has established the Anfield side as the Premier League title favourites. The festive period is upon us, and such conversations will start to rise in volume.

Rivals (and Liverpool fans) thought that the Reds would have to catch lightning in a bottle to assume such a position after Jurgen Klopp stepped down from his role after almost nine years.

But the air of imperiousness surrounding Slot's side has dissipated somewhat in recent weeks, with successive draws against Newcastle United and Fulham compounded by a cancelled Merseyside derby that has left them just two points ahead of high-flying Chelsea, who albeit have played a game more.

FSG need to recognise their position and strengthen during the winter transfer window, with left-back starting to feel like a priority position for Liverpool. Andy Robertson definitely hasn't been at the races.

Andy Robertson's start to life under Slot

While it's easy to criticise Robertson for his red card against Fulham, it's important to remember that the Scottish veteran was awarded Man of the Match after an excellent display against Girona in the Champions League earlier in the week.

But we have to be realistic, and it doesn't feel like he's quite at the same giddy level that had established him as "one of the best left-backs in the world" according to retired pro Dietmar Hamann.

His regression has been exacerbated by a lengthy shoulder injury last season and struggles to adapt to Slot's way of life. He hasn't been poor, per se, but Robertson is starting to look like something of a weak link, indeed conceding penalties against Fulham and Real Madrid while lacking the assurance and robustness that has been patented throughout his time on Merseyside.

He's 30 now and tussling with Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool's long-time second choice, for the starting spot. If Slot wants to consolidate his fledgling era with silverware, he will champion the idea of a new member.

And Liverpool have just the left-back in mind.

Liverpool looking at new left-back

As per Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher, Liverpool should push to sign Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez in 2025, with the 21-year-old riding the crest of a wave on the south coast this season. It's understood that the Cherries would only consider bids surpassing £40m.

Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary teammate has been reported to be on Liverpool's radar for a number of weeks and such interest will only gain pace as the January market looms closer.

Manchester United have their own woes at left-back and are keen on the rising star, but Liverpool will hope that their more stable project will score a victory in the race.

Why Milos Kerkez would be perfect for Liverpool

Kerkez has now completed 49 appearances for Bournemouth and has more than acclimatised to the Premier League scene, though there's no question that he's still learning the craft and that a move to Liverpool would be a significant step up.

But there's no reason why the Hungarian talent couldn't coexist in Slot's team over the coming seasons, for the Reds will need to equip themselves with multiple options and Robertson is still good enough to play an important role.

It might even work in Kerkez's favour, allowing him to absorb the teachings of his illustrious peer and shape him into an even better defender.

Carragher noted that Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes was the man who masterminded Bournemouth's £15.5m signing of Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023.

This only puts Liverpool in a strong position to complete a deal in 2025, especially if the player makes it known that he wishes to pursue a road to Anfield.

The metrics above demonstrate that Kerkez's ball-playing level is already on par with Robertson's, and that he's outperforming the Scotland skipper in regard to tackling too.

Deeper analysis widens the gap. As per Sofascore, Kerkez has completed 70% of his dribbles in the Premier League this term while winning 65% of his ground duels. Robertson, conversely, has completed just 33% of his dribbles and has won only 51% of his ground duels, the latter of which is unacceptable for a Liverpool side seeking to uphold a cast-iron defence.

Praised for his "unique skill set" by former teammate Mat Ryan, Kerkez might be young but he's proving to have a style that is fit for a place at a top-performing team like Liverpool.

He's balanced and adept in both attacking and defensive situations, with a vibrant athleticism that seems perfect for the style of football that Slot is implementing.

Robertson has been a loyal and successful player at Liverpool, joining from Hull City for just £10m and going on to lift the biggest trophies and play 318 times. His ball-playing skills have been fundamental for Liverpool's success, forming a deadly flanking duo with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Most Premier League Assists - Defenders Rank Player Assists 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold 61 2. Andy Robertson 59 3. Leighton Baines 53 4. Graeme Le Saux 44 5. Antonio Valencia 39 Stats via Opta Analyst

He might be one of Alexander-Arnold's "closest friends" and part of a close-knit leadership group at Liverpool that is vying for Premier League and Champions League titles this term, but Robertson cannot be allowed to continue in the starting line-up at the expense of Liverpool's future success.

Alexander-Arnold, of course, is being overtly pursued by Real Madrid and is playing out the final year of his contract, and though Reds fans anxiously wait for some good news, there's the very real possibility that he too could be part of a forced full-back reshuffle on both sides.

Kerkez could be the solution, the man to reorient the team and ensure that it continues to move toward the loftiest heights. Liverpool need to get it done.