Liverpool were a day late and a dollar short in the Premier League last season, and in hindsight, the great Jurgen Klopp's decision to stand down looks to have been the correct decision.

Arne Slot is thriving at the helm, lifting a gifted group of players and pushing them toward a top-flight title challenge and perhaps a shot at the Champions League trophy too.

FSG are stuck with a bit of a reputation for being overly wary in the transfer market, something that was reflected through Federico Chiesa being the only addition to Slot's project thus far (he's suffered with injuries and has only started one match).

But January. Ah, January. It's a month for action, as far as the Anfield bosses are concerned.

Liverpool's best January signings

In recent years, Liverpool have pounced on multiple winter opportunities to strengthen their frontline, bringing in Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in successive January windows. Both have been staples for Slot's team this season.

Way further back, though, you'll find the £23m deal to sign Ajax's Luis Suarez was pulled off on deadline day in January 2011. The Uruguayan might not have lifted any silver but he's an iconic Redman, one of the very best.

Of course, no January acquisition can confidently claim that they have been better, more transformational, than Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool's all-powerful captain left Southampton for Merseyside in a £75m deal at the 2017/18 campaign's midpoint, proving the catalyst for illustrious success.

One of the greatest defenders of his generation, the Netherlands titan is still starring for title-chasing Liverpool and is undoubtedly one of their most iconic players.

Now, Liverpool are eyeing up another exciting winter recruit in Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool's perfect Kvaratskhelia alternative

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to complete a deal for the Serie A leaders' wantaway winger this month, but numerous sources - including The Athletic - report that Liverpool are attentive to the situation and could seek to hijack the deal.

Not to be pragmatic, but PSG are in control of the race as things stand, and anyway, Liverpool might be better off launching a bid for a Premier League star instead.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports this month, Liverpool have been monitoring Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo and might be tempted into completing a deal, though the Bees would look to claim at least £50m for their prized forward.

Sky Germany have recently revealed that Arsenal have shortlisted the French forward and Newcastle United are known admirers too. If Liverpool have the funds to spend on such a player, why not act now?

Why Liverpool should sign Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has gone from strength to strength under Thomas Frank this season, scoring 13 Premier League goals - a haul bettered only by Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Premier League - Top Scorers 2024/25 Rank Player Goals 1. Mohamed Salah 18 2. Erling Haaland 16 3. Alexander Isak 13 3= Bryan Mbeumo 13 3= Cole Palmer 13 Stats via Premier League

Kvaratskhelia is the bigger name, to be sure, but Liverpool's shrewdness might just pay off, should they move for Mbeumo. Analyst Ben Mattinson has actually hailed the French ace for emitting "Mane at Southampton vibes," practically begging for a high-profile suitor to come along and place him in a more prominent position.

The 25-year-old has his prime years ahead of him, as did Mane when Liverpool snapped him up from the Saints for a £34m fee in June 2016, when he was 24.

Mane scored 120 goals and added 42 further assists across 269 appearances for the Anfield side, winning the whole gamut and being described as a "machine" in the final third by Jurgen Klopp.

Principally playing off the left, the Senegal superstar's positional flexibility has been one of his main strengths throughout a storied and successful career, something that Mbeumo could emulate as his belated natural successor.

Mbeumo could further mimic the now Al Nassr player by arriving from a 'lesser' Premier League club and becoming one of Europe's superstars, very much in line with the way in which FSG like to conduct themselves in the transfer market.

Moreover, Slot has shown that he's partial to shuffling his forwards about, with Luis Diaz in particular playing regularly and with great success at number nine. This is something that Jurgen Klopp did with Mane, and Slot could now follow suit.

Mbeumo has properties that are well-suited to the striker's department and boasts an impressive record when Frank has shifted into the number nine spot. Let's not forget that Ivan Toney left last summer and took all his potency with him, but it's scarcely been felt with Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa combining emphatically.

Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford Stats by Position (PL) Position Apps Goals Assists Right winger 60 22 17 Centre-forward 28 10 3 Attacking midfield 29 2 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

As per FBref, the £45k-per-week ace ranks among the top 5% of Premier League positional peers this season for goals scored (0.65) and the top 13% for crosses made (4.92) per 90.

He's athletic and balanced in the execution of his attacking qualities, with the positional flexibility and, of course, innate goalscoring ability perhaps giving the claim that he's got Mane-esque talents some substance.

Liverpool are looking for a new forward, with Kvaratskhelia as the name in circulation right now. However, Mbeumo might be the better pick, with the skills and style to make him Slot's very own version of Mane.