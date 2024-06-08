Liverpool are biding their time on the transfer front as Arne Slot assesses his squad at Anfield, with The Athletic's James Pearce revealing that official approaches will come but not until the club feel ready to maximise accuracy with a thoroughly considered swoop.

There has been a certain amount of unease lingering around the red of Merseyside, with Jurgen Klopp having now taken flight and little noise drumming from Anfield's social media departments, though, as Pearce says, this is all pre-planned.

Liverpool's priorities are understood to be a new centre-back, a defensive midfielder and a wide forward, though incomings will not be restricted to just these positions if the right name emerges.

And, perhaps, Liverpool find themselves targetting a player of a different role who might be perfect for Slot's system, too apt to turn down.

Slot eyeing instant reunion at Anfield

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are hoping that Slot's connection to Feyenoord will give them the edge over Tottenham Hotspur in the race for dynamic defender Lutsharel Geertruida, principally a right-back.

The Dutch Eredivisie side are set to undergo a period of transition following Slot's departure, and Geertruida is among the high-profile stars eager to try his hand (and foot) elsewhere, with the Premier League his desired location.

Valued at €25m (£21m) by Feyenoord, Liverpool could sign the 23-year-old for a relatively affordable fee, with the move perhaps setting an exciting chain of events in motion.

Why Lutsharel Geertruida could be perfect for Liverpool

Geertruida might be blessed with positional fluidity - playing across the backline under Slot this season - but his aptitude at right-back would perhaps be perfect for Liverpool.

First and foremost, it's hardly as if the Dutchman would be unsuited for life at Anfield - no player has featured more under Liverpool's 45-year-old manager than he.

Arne Slot: Most-used Players Player Apps Goals Assists Lutsharel Geertruida 127 16 9 Gernot Trauner 104 1 3 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 104 17 16 Calvin Stengs 98 20 29 Orkun Kokcu 96 21 14 Sourced via Transfermarkt

Moreover, his all-encompassing style could open up a wealth of opportunity at Liverpool. The theatre of the Premier League demands knowledge across a range of roles, and Geertruida has even been noted for his "sublime tactical nous" by journalist Antonio Mango.

Sure, the 6 foot star scored eight goals and added five assists across 34 top-flight fixtures this term (Sofascore), but he also completed 92% of his passes, kept 15 clean sheets, averaged 1.2 key passes and 5.4 ball recoveries per match and triumphed in 61% of his duels.

Quite the all-embracing style. But what does it actually mean? Succinctly, Geertruida is a powerful and naturally talented defender with the brains to match the brawn. A keen eye for goal melds with a strong defensive work rate to provide the complete skill set for success in the Premier League.

Imagine Geertruida & Trent Alexander-Arnold

But wait, you cry. What about Trent Alexander-Arnold? Liverpool's vice-captain has long been regarded as one of football's high-class players, dominating under Klopp at right-back, but it's patent that he's shuffling toward a future in the centre of the park, slotting into a double-pivot in possession this term to maximise his celestial creativity and being utilised as a midfielder by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions.

As per FBref, Alexander-Arnold ranks among the top 12% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 5% for assists, the top 1% for passes attempted and shot-creating actions and the top 2% for progressive passes per 90.

This is a clear delineation of elite-level technical flair, with few in world football capable of threading aerial balls through to teammates with such precision and grace, almost like a perfectly driven golf stroke.

The 25-year-old was a leading, illustrious member of Klopp's backline, breathtaking and brilliant, yes, yes, but he's admittedly faced criticisms regarding his defensive ability over the years, which is by no means shoddy but certainly flawed.

He won only 44% of his ground duels in the Premier League this season. Moreover, no player across Europe's top five leagues was dribbled past more than him - 60 times - despite the fact he only featured 28 times in the league.

But placed in the centre, buttressed by a first-rate holding midfielder and combined with his right-back successor Geertruida, Alexander-Arnold's world-class quality could be raised to a whole 'nother level.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has previously noted that Geertruida has been "a pivotal player for Slot’s title-winning Feyenoord team", and so now he must be signed to provide Slot with a player who can seamlessly weave into his Liverpool structure, perhaps aiding his Redman peers with the transition.

The Dutch ace is also well acquainted with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, having played alongside the colossus for his nation. With Joel Matip departed upon the end of his contract this summer, Liverpool are pursuing a left-footed centre-back in a move that could see Van Dijk shift to the right side of the rearguard.

This could be a less-discussed benefit of Geertruida's arrival, with the compatriots playing directly alongside each other and, indeed, right behind Alexander-Arnold, opening up dimensions and synergy to ensure this new chapter at the club is promising and exciting.

Hailed a "hero" for his team by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Geertruida has rooted his career in fertile soil in his homeland but must now demonstrate ambition to match the natural quality by making the leap toward English football.

Liverpool might just hit the jackpot by signing the Netherlands star, who would offer attacking skills to ensure that Alexander-Arnold's long-time position maintains a crisp attacking threat, all the while seeing the Scouse-born phenom enter the ascendancy on new turf in the centre of the park.