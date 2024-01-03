Liverpool have turned the calendar year in a commanding position: first-placed in the Premier League, into the Europa League round-of-16 stage and awaiting a semi-final tie against Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp must be delighted, not least because of the transformative effect that his sweeping summer changes have had on the midfield, sparking life, energy and ferociousness back into the team.

Last season, a fifth-placed finish was the result of a terrible, wayward campaign, and while a late-season purple patch gave sanguine supporters cause for genuine optimism for the year ahead, it was a setback unlike anything previously seen during the German's illustrious reign.

But where are Liverpool now? Is Anfield impregnable to the degree of the golden years that brought silver-laden success to the city? It's getting there. But more work needs to be done to consolidate this restored position of power and, as such, 2024 will be a crucial year on the transfer front.

Liverpool transfer news - Hwang Hee-chan

The Reds will be expected to bolster this month, with much on the line in 2023/24, and Joel Matip's season-ending ACL injury in December should see Klopp move for a defensive addition.

But the ever-shrewd manager is still planning ahead, with Football Insider recently revealing that Liverpool have set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan, with scouts blown away by the South Korean's performances this season.

Hwang was rewarded with a new long-term contract at Molineux only weeks ago and a January transfer would be difficult to complete, but the Reds - alongside Tottenham Hotspur - will be attentive to his efforts throughout the remainder of the season ahead of a possible summer approach.

Hwang Hae-chan's season in numbers

Recently remarked to be “oozing confidence” by one Sky Sports pundit, Hwang has reached a new level in his game and is one of the Premier League's individual success stories thus far, having been the talismanic force to ensure that Wolves have avoided the mere hint of a relegation battle over these past few months.

As per Sofascore, the £70k-per-week forward has plundered ten goals and three assists from only 17 starts in the English top-flight, having scored eight league goals across his previous two campaigns on English shores.

With Wolves currently 11th in the Premier League - 13 points clear of the drop zone - after 20 matches, Gary O'Neil's side have been fantastic, defying the odds after many considered the Old Gold to be among the relegation favourites after Julen Lopetegui's acrimonious departure right before the start of the season.

Hwang has played an instrumental role, with his league tally currently surpassing the likes of in-form forwards such as Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak (both on nine).

Hwang Hee-chan's style of play

Standing at 5 foot 10, Hwang is a powerful forward with bundles of energy and a slick dribbling style that allows him to find success across a range of roles for his side.

While he has often been used as a centre-forward this term, the 27-year-old is competent across the frontline and offers a two-footed ability that makes for a nightmare for defenders, who know that he could pounce from multiple angles.

Affectionately known as "The Bull" by those close to him throughout his career, Hwang can be imposing on his day through a tenacious desire to drive forward into openings, and with the goals coming his way this season, the consequent boost of confidence allows for him to be all the more destructive in key moments.

Skilful and accurate in his passing, with clever decision-making to boot, Hwang could be signed for Liverpool as the heir to Roberto Firmino's former position in the squad, with the 31-year-old ending years of servitude at Anfield in 2023.

How Hwang compares to Bobby Firmino

While Hwang plied his trade in Germany with Leipzig, he failed to reach the past heights in Austria that had led one-time teammate Erling Haaland to call him "absolutely crazy", but received praise for his style of play nonetheless.

In a profile piece on the player, the Bundesliga official website claimed that he offers similarities in playing style to Liverpool icon Firmino, highlighting his positional fluidity, partnered with fleet-footedness, intelligence and an impressive ability to exploit space.

Firmino, who made 362 appearances for Liverpool and scored 111 goals and provided 79 assists, left on a free transfer in the summer as a club legend, having been a pivotal component of a deadly strikeforce that won the full sweep of silverware under Klopp's management.

On top of his newfound prolificness, the 59-cap South Korea international ranks among the top 14% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, successful take-ons and tackles, the top 7% for interceptions and the top 2% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

Firmino, when Liverpool won the Premier League in 2019/20, offered skills that can be compared to Hwang's current metrics, corroborating the aforementioned comparison.

PL: Roberto Firmino (19/20) vs Hwang Hee-chan (23/24) Stat (per 90) Firmino Hwang Matches played 38 20 Goals 0.27 0.62 Assists 0.24 0.19 Shot-creating actions 3.43 2.11 Progressive passes 3.34 1.68 Progressive carries 2.71 1.80 Successful take-ons 1.57 1.93 Tackles 1.11 0.87 Blocks 1.02 1.06 Interceptions 0.21 0.50 *Sourced via FBref

So what can be drawn between the respective players' statistics? Well, while Hwang is performing in a side with less offensive freedom, he has surpassed Firmino's goalscoring touch quite considerably, and though he is not as creative as the Brazilian - who has been praised for his "velvet" touches by Jamie Redknapp in the past - there is much to admire.

Especially so given that Hwang was even remarked to have once sent star Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk "out for a hot dog", weaving and sparkling magic onto Anfield's grass to score a brilliant consolation goal in the Champions League for RB Salzburg several years ago.

Liverpool will continue to monitor Hwang - who is jetting off to compete at the Asia Cup this month - until the end of the campaign, and while Klopp boasts a formidable strikeforce, he could ice the cake ahead of a fruitful new era at Anfield.