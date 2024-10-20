Liverpool spent the October international break at the peak of the Premier League, with Arne Slot's side picking up six victories from seven matches in the division so far.

A shock Anfield defeat against Nottingham Forest remains the only blot on the copybook, alarmingly served right after September's international sojourn.

Let's hope lightning does not strike twice here, with resurgent Chelsea looking to upset Liverpool's home and continue their own impressive start to the campaign.

Consistent results have borne the fruits of Slot's labour over these opening months, but this could be the toughest test that the Reds have faced so far, with Chelsea's fearsome frontline looking to take on the Premier League's meanest, Virgil van Dijk-led defence.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will continue to be without Alisson Becker's services, with the esteemed goalkeeper recovering from a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for multiple weeks at the very least.

Harvey Elliott is also unavailable. The creative midfielder fractured his foot with England U21s during the September international break but is at least approaching his return to the pitch.

Slot's concerns have been compounded by several internationals returning with less than full fitness: Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas have all picked up knocks and slight issues of various descriptions.

There will be fears circling around Mac Allister's fitness, especially given the calibre of Sunday's opposition, for the Argentine is the metronome in the middle, the lifeblood of Slot's high-flying system.

Alexis Mac Allister's importance to Liverpool

Mac Allister's all-important presence in Slot's Liverpool team perhaps goes somewhat under the radar at times, but do not be fooled, he is just as vital as the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. He makes his unit purr, click.

Chelsea have averaged 55.5% of possession this season, as per FBref, whereas Liverpool have held the ball 60% of the time. Mac Allister, who has been described as a "smart footballer" by pundit Roy Keane, is intrinsic to the flow of the system.

As per FBref, the 2022 World Cup winner ranks among the top 9% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 16% for assists, the top 8% for shot-creating actions, the top 18% for passes attempted, the top 14% for progressive passes, the top 9% for tackles and the top 1% for blocks per 90.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He's the very embodiment of all-encompassing, and his possible absence will cast Liverpool's hopes against a Chelsea midfield containing the likes of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez into a new layer of doubt. There will be confidence, for sure, but less so.

Should Liverpool lose Mac Allister's presence, they will need a new controller to take his place and work in flux with Ryan Gravenberch, and Curtis Jones could be the man for the job.

Why Slot should unleash Curtis Jones

Gravenberch's press-resistence and intelligent range of passing has allowed him to go from strength to strength in the Liverpool midfield this season, and if Mac Allister is indeed going to have to sit on the sidelines or start from the bench, Jones would be a worthy replacement.

Last year, the 23-year-old was praised by The Athletic's James Pearce for his "integral role in the club's flying start to the season", but injuries swamped him toward the back end and he has struggled for fitness again since the summer, annoying since he played such a big part in Liverpool's pre season.

He's an excellent playmaker and a progressive presence, meaning that he could help Liverpool retain possession but also drive forward and create openings for his forward-placed teammates to grasp at.

Curtis Jones: Select Stats vs Midfielders (past 365 days) Stats Per 90 Percentile Assists 0.19 Top 13% Shot-creating actions 3.10 Top 23% Passes completed 90.5% Top 7% Through balls 0.39 Top 11% Progressive carries 2.46 Top 12% Successful take-ons 1.55 Top 5% Touches in the attacking box 3.17 Top 3% Stats via FBref

Jones has featured across each of the Reds' past four Premier League matches and earned his first start of the campaign last time out, during the 1-0 away victory over Crystal Palace. As you can see above, he is a sharp playmaker and a progressive passer, with energy and intensity at the fore.

His crisp ball-playing would see him adopt Mac Allister's role, but there's also an ability to pick out defence-splitting passes that suggest that he can stake a claim to a more prominent role in the Merseysiders' first team.

He impressed in a more attacking role as Dominik Szoboszlai was benched, with the Liverpool Echo's Ian Doyle handing him a 7/10 match rating and praising his dynamism.

Szoboszlai has an elite gas tank and will be capable of outworking the Chelsea midfield, threading the middle and final thirds together, and with Jones behind him, Liverpool could have everything that they need to score another statement victory and continue their emphatic start to life under Slot's wing.

Hailed as a "sensational" talent by reporter Paul Gorst, Jones has the technical acumen and maturity in his craft to make a real difference for the Reds, and though Mac Allister is an irreplaceable midfield cog, this is the perfect way to at least try.