Following several departures and emotional Anfield farewells on the final day of the Premier League season, Liverpool could yet lose one more player, who will reportedly push for a summer exit.

Liverpool transfer news

It was not the result against Wolverhampton Wanderers that took centre stage at Anfield. Instead, it was the goodbye to a Liverpool great in Jurgen Klopp. He made sure that it wasn't just him in the headlines, however, with a similar farewell for his coaching staff and players leaving as free agents, whilst also ensuring a fine welcome for Arne Slot.

The new manager arrives with plenty to do in what could be a busy first summer now that Michael Edwards has returned. The Reds have already been linked with the likes of Johan Bakayoko and even Real Madrid's Rodrygo, but only time will tell whether the Reds opt to welcome a new star winger. Instead, it could be a summer dominated by exit news.

Whilst it seems as though Mohamed Salah is set to stay put, the same can't be said for another member of the Anfield dressing room. According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to push for a Liverpool exit this summer amid a desire to have a permanent starting role.

The Irishman enjoyed his best season yet at Liverpool, playing an unexpectedly crucial role in the absence of Alisson Becker to play a huge part in the Reds' Carabao Cup win against Chelsea and their hunt - albeit one that ended in failure - to push for the Premier League title.

Truth be told, however, Alisson's number one place is unlikely to be taken on a permanent basis anytime soon as long as the Brazilian is around, meaning that Kelleher must seek minutes elsewhere this summer.

"Outstanding" Kelleher deserves a starting role

Liverpool should hold zero grudges if Kelleher does push for a move this summer. The goalkeeper, on just £10k-a-week at Anfield, has more than earned the chance to hunt down the number one role that he won't get in Merseyside and wherever he does end up, Klopp will likely be watching on in admiration, having been full of praise for him earlier this season.

Klopp said via This is Anfield: “He was outstanding (against Brentford). I don’t know exactly who is the number one for Ireland but if they have a better goalkeeper, respect. He’s outstanding. This year we gave him more games than he had previously. It’s well deserved.

"We need him. We need him with rhythm. Now the situation around Alisson shows that makes absolute sense. We will see how long Alisson is out, but Caoimhin is exceptional. (On Saturday) he had an A+ performance.”

That said, his exit will still prove to be a problem for Liverpool should it take place. It's a difficult task to find a shot-stopper not only happy to be a number two, but also one who can step up and come as close as possible to matching Alisson's quality - something Kelleher almost always did.