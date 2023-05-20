It appears as though Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher might not be on the move in the summer transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp admitting he can't see the goalkeeper leaving.

Is Caoimhin Kelleher leaving Liverpool?

The Irishman hasn't played in the Premier League for the club this season but has been called upon previously when needed at Anfield. He played twice in the 2021/22 season for example, conceding two, and also had a further two showings a campaign earlier.

It's in the cup competitions where the player has been relied upon and he's often impressed when given the game time too. The 24-year-old kept a clean sheet in his one FA Cup outing this year for example and played twice in the Reds' League Cup campaign.

With the shot-stopper struggling to play on a regular basis though, it has led to some teams perhaps feeling they can lure Kelleher away from Liverpool this summer, with the Reds at one point looking likely to move him on.

Tottenham are one of the most notable sides to be in the race for his signature, with the goalkeeper seen as a potential replacement for Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman is currently 36 years old and it means that, long term, he may not have too many campaigns left under his belt. Brentford and Brighton have also been named as interested parties, with Kelleher himself previously asking to leave Anfield.

However, Klopp has spoken about the interest (via This is Anfield) and revealed that he is keen to keep hold of the Irishman. The manager added that it would take an "extraordinary" offer for him to even consider letting Kelleher leave. Speaking about the shot-stopper, Klopp said:

"Caoimhin Kelleher? He has a contract! You want us to say goodbye just incase? I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say."

Is Caoimhin Kelleher playing at Liverpool?

The 24-year-old may have struggled to get regular minutes at Anfield but it's clear that he can produce the goods when Klopp does decide to utilise him.

His rating in the League Cup on WhoScored was a sensational 7.76 for example, with the player even scooping the Player of the Match award against Derby County. It's led to him now even being called upon for his country, with Kelleher managing a 6.45 rating in the Nations League for the Republic of Ireland.

It's clear that Klopp rates him highly, with the German previously calling the keeper "exceptional", and with this latest report, it is clear that he sees a future for the player at Anfield.