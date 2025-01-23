Liverpool have enjoyed a seamless transition from Jurgen Klopp's long-lasting dynasty to the new system employed by Arne Slot.

So much hinged on FSG's success plan, but while they have their flaws, the owners have to be applauded for navigating a critical moment and coming out on top.

Quite literally. Liverpool are first-placed in the Premier League and have also won all seven matches in the Champions League, a trip to PSV Eindhoven away from enjoying a flawless trip through the revamped group phase.

How remarkable that the Reds have only bolstered their first team with Federico Chiesa, signed from Juventus for a bargain £12.5m fee and, so far, making just seven appearances across all competitions.

Plenty of transfer chatter has centred around forwards and full-backs, but Liverpool could actually do with another midfielder. Hear us out.

Why Liverpool need another midfielder

Liverpool have a balanced and dynamic squad, evidently, for they have probably been the best team in Europe this season, certainly fortifying that claim with a glance toward the league standings in domestic and continental areas.

Ryan Gravenberch has been the nucleus of all that's been good for Slot's project, starting every single match in the Premier League and Champions League. He's been hailed as "one of the best midfield players" in the game right now by Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher.

But he's been overworked, to be sure. The deep-sitting midfielder has played more minutes (2,510) than any other Liverpool midfielder this term, with Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton unfavoured for starting berths on the big stage.

Liverpool should invest in a new maestro, one who can serve as the Netherlands talent's foil, providing similar positional value but with their own take on the role.

Xabi Alonso, for example, would be perfect for Slot's system. Back in his heyday as a player, the iconic Spain star dominated for a number of top European clubs - notably Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - with a supreme range of passing and an erudite tactical mind.

Well, as Liverpool search for a fresh face to ease Gravenberch's workload, they might look to sign Slot his own version, custom-built for the Dutchman's specific project.

Liverpool lining up Bayern Munich star

According to Sport BILD reporter Tobi Altschäffl, Liverpool are discussing the idea of signing Joshua Kimmich, though the most likely scenario is that he will extend his contract with Bayern Munich.

Kimmich, 29, becomes a free agent at the end of the campaign and would be the perfect option to complete Liverpool's rich and balanced midfield, though the Germany skipper would take a significant seat on the wage bill given that he pockets £316k per week right now.

While it's felt that Kimmich is leaning toward extending his stay at the Allianz Arena, Liverpool will be emboldened by their shifting ahead of Man City, and if he does decide to move abroad, Anfield would only be too happy to oblige his wishes.

What Joshua Kimmich would bring to Slot's system

Alonso served dutifully on Merseyside, enjoying four illustrious campaigns under primarily Rafa Benitez's wing, lifting the Champions League and FA Cup, before joining Real Madrid in August 2009 for £30m.

Kimmich - hailed by Julian Nagelsmann as a "world-class" deep-sitting midfielder - is perhaps cut from a similar cloth from a ball-playing perspective, having achieved an exemplary 90.3% career average for pass completion, as per WhoScored, also averaging 2.1 key passes per game, club and country.

Alonso's career metrics aren't comprehensively covered by the stats-focused site, but he did produce an 87.7% pass success rate and averaged 1.6 key passes per game between 2009/20 and 2016/17 when he hung up the boots.

Though Liverpool don't typically sign players at Kimmich's age, an exception could surely be made given that he is one of the world's foremost players in his position, would be available on a free transfer and, crucially, could cohabit the number six position with Gravenberch.

Gravenberch is an excellent player, but he's not made from the same mould as Alonso, and though Slot's construction works perfectly, this added dimension would give a coach who's already earned his stripes something different to play around with.

In other words, it would enrich and layer the Liverpool squad even further.

Ryan Gravenberch vs Joshua Kimmich (24/25) Match Stats* Gravenberch (PL) Kimmich (DFL) Matches (starts)* 21 (21) 18 (18) Goals 0 1 Assists 2 5 Touches* 70.1 126.6 Pass completion 89% 93% Big chances created 3 11 Key passes* 0.9 2.6 Dribble (success)* 1.0 (59%) 0.4 (57%) Ball recoveries* 5.1 6.5 Tackles + interceptions* 3.5 2.3 Total duels (won)* 5.0 (59%) 3.2 (65%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Looking at Gravenberch and Kimmich's respective league statistics for the current campaign, you can clearly see the differentials in regard to creative numbers, with Liverpool's man less of an overt playmaker and instead a source of energy and press resistance and control.

Kimmich offers such qualities too, but he makes less than half the amount of dribbles as Gravenberch and instead sits more solidly as the midfield anchor point, pulling strings. Much like Alonso.

Such an able passer would be perfect for the lightning-fast transitional play that became a staple of Klopp's career and has lingered still on Anfield's pitch.

Gravenberch is of course one of the best players in Liverpool's squad, but Slot is eking out every modicum of his quality this season and an experienced head in Kimmich could allow for more depth, ensuring success can be chased across multiple competitions.

With Alonso-esque properties, Kimmich would be a bona fide success on Merseyside.