Arne Slot’s Liverpool tenure has gotten off to the best possible start. They have been in superb form in both the Premier League and Champions League, having lost just once, to Nottingham Forest at Anfield. In the top flight, they are top of the table, on 18 points from seven games so far, having conceded the fewest number of goals in the competition, with just two.

This all comes off the back of a quiet transfer window, where the Reds made just one signing; winger Federico Chiesa joined the club from Juventus for just £12.5m. Despite a slow first transfer window in Slot’s first summer, they have already been linked with their first signing in 2025.

Liverpool target Bundesliga winger

The player in question here is Borussia Dortmund and Germany winger Karim Adeyemi. The 22-year-old has impressed so far this term for the German giants and could depart the club within the next 12 months.

According to a report from Sky in Germany, Liverpool are the side showing an early interest in the attacker. The report states that the Reds see him as a replacement for legendary winger Mohamed Salah.

However, they are not thought to be alone in this chase for Adeyemi. Sky in Germany state that several other clubs are interested, but do not go as far as naming those sides. At this stage, a price is unclear, although Spanish sources indicated that a fee of €50m (£42m) could be required.

Why Adeyemi would be a good signing

It has been a wonderful start to the new season for German international Adeyemi. He has played eight games in all competitions so far, scoring five goals and grabbing five assists in that time. That includes two goals and three assists in five Bundesliga appearances, and a Champions League hattrick against Celtic.

Adeyemi is a superb option to replace Salah, whose contract is up next season. Whilst he is one of their all-time great players, scoring 217 times and registering 94 assists in 359 games, there are some similarities between the pair.

The most obvious one is the fact that both are left-footed and whilst the German has predominantly played on the left wing for Dortmund, a switch to the right-hand side should not be too difficult to make, especially if Slot wants to keep the same dynamic as he has with Salah.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Adeyemi is an electric player, described as “devastating” by football analyst Ben Mattinson. Indeed, this is true given his pace; the Germany international is one of Europe’s quickest players. He has clocked in at 36.3km/h this season, the fifth-quickest player in the continent, as per Speeds Database.

The 22-year-old could also become the new version of former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. The Senegalese attacker is one of the great Premier League players in the modern day, and scored 120 goals with 42 assists in 269 games in that famous red shirt.

Not only is he a quick, tricky winger, just like Adeyemi, but their career paths are also remarkably similar. Before moving to one of Europe’s big five leagues, with Mane joining Southampton and the German moving to Dortmund, they both played for Austrian outfit RB Salzburg. Both players had a fantastic record for the club during their time there.

Adeyemi & Mane RB Salzburg career compared Stat Adeyemi Mane Games 94 87 Goals 33 45 Assists 24 32 G/A per game 0.6 0.88 Stats from Transfermarkt

Adeyemi would certainly hope to replicate Mane should he join Liverpool. Like with Salah, there are key similarities, including a likeness in profile and the fact they have both played for Salzburg. The youngster would surely love to have as good of a record as Mane in Red, and win major trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

For 'just' £42m, this signing seems like it could be a masterstroke from Liverpool. Adeyemi is one of the most exciting talents in Europe and could become even better if he switches to Anfield.