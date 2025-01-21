Liverpool's so-called circumspection in the transfer market has been more than offset by sustained success under FSG's guidance across the past decade or so.

Arne Slot's start to life as Jurgen Klopp's successor has been a remarkable thing, more so when you consider the summer spending presented only Federico Chiesa as the sole first-team signing, a wonderful talent but discarded by money-troubled Juventus ahead of the final year of his contract.

It was an eye-catching buy, something that Liverpool have cultivated something of a reputation for across so many years of prize-winning sustainability. Football is fickle and its legion of supporters are too, but Liverpool have done alright over these past years, and may yet crown a new chapter with a Premier League title, six points clear with a game in hand.

Few foresaw this, however, there's a German sat in a reclining chair somewhere in a Red Bull, wry smile on his face, who always knew that the time was right to relinquish his power and usher in someone new.

Liverpool may well win the Premier League and perhaps another competition too, but if the Reds wish to stay ahead of their fierce rivals over the coming years, it feels paramount that signings are made this year.

There is a willingness to fork out funds on the right target. Liverpool, after all, held a genuine interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Why Liverpool wanted to sign Kvaratskhelia

At the start of January, Liverpool made their interest in Kvaratskhelia known. Rumours were starting to surface of the Georgian's potential departure from Napoli.

While Paris Saint-Germain were in the driving seat after holding early talks, Anfield's sporting director Richard Hughes was attentive and, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein, ready to pounce.

Fledgling intrigue failed to materialise into something concrete, with PSG advancing discussions and Liverpool opting against lodging an official bid. The 23-year-old is now formally Parisien property.

It does show that Liverpool would be willing to spend big on a left-sided forward, however, and shines a light on Luis Diaz's contract situation: the Colombia international, 28, is contracted until 2028 but has long-standing interest from Barcelona.

Liverpool aren't naive and have already honed their sights on a different target on the wing.

Liverpool monitoring rising talent

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have been scouting Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, though Chelsea are also interested and have already made a formal enquiry.

Gittens might only be 20 but he's already become a major player for the Yellow Wall and has excelled both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Liverpool would need to fork out an incredible €100m (translating to about £85m) figure to bring Gittens to Merseyside, but if Diaz, for example, is signed by Barcelona, this could be a road worth pursuing.

What Jamie Gittens would bring to Anfield

Gittens might only be in the maiden stage of his career but he's already proving himself as an important member of a talented Dortmund side, racking up 16 goals and 14 assists across 84 professional appearances for BVB, joining them after leaving the famed Manchester City academy.

With fleet feet, nifty skills and composure during vital moments, Gittens is undoubtedly made for Premier League football, his exciting performances over in Germany translatable.

Sky Sports' Dougie Critchley has even proclaimed Gittens to be "England's best left winger in 2024/25" after his goal-heavy success under Nuru Sahin's wing this season.

As per FBref, Gittens ranks among the top 7% of positional peers in the German top flight this season for goals scored while also ranking among the top 1% for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, highlighting not only his aptitude in front of goal but also his athletic qualities that could align neatly with Slot's style.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Liverpool might have missed out on one of the world's foremost wide forwards in Kvaratskhelia, but Gittens would be an able alternative and, perhaps, one with the capacity to eclipse the Georgia superstar down the line.

League Stats 24/25 - Kvaratskhelia vs Gittens Match Stats* Kvaratskhelia (Serie A) Gittens (Bundesliga) Matches (starts) 17 (15) 18 (14) Goals 5 7 Assists 3 3 Shots (on target)* 2.9 (1.0) 1.9 (0.9) Big chances missed 2 4 Pass completion 83% 83% Key passes* 1.7 0.8 Dribble (success)* 1.1 (31%) 3.1 (52%) Ball recoveries* 2.6 2.1 Tackles + interceptions* 1.1 1.4 Total duels (won)* 4.2 (44%) 5.6 (51%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Curiously, Gittens is already proving himself to be a clinical striker in front of goal, converting seven of his 11 big chances in Germany this term. Kvaratskhelia is also sharp in the final third, bagging five of seven in Serie A before jetting off to France.

However, you could actually make a compelling argument for Gittens being the more complete player from an attacking standpoint, for the English talent outranks Kvaratskhelia when considering combative and ball-carrying metrics. He might not be quite so heavy with his creative output, but Gittens has actually racked up as many assists as the new PSG recruit in respective leagues this year.

And anyway, the £49k-per-week prospect racked up eight assists last season despite only starting 18 matches across all competitions for Dortmund.

Hailed for one "special" Champions League performance by Romano, Gittens has the world at his feet and could become a major player at Liverpool.

It might actually be beneficial for his development to make the move to Anfield now and learn under the wing of superstars Diaz and Cody Gakpo, always with his sights set on a moveless starting berth down the line.

He's already outperforming Kvaratskhelia in some interesting metrics and could ascend to the next level in Slot's thriving system.