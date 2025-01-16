Well, Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League has been slashed. It's all doom and gloom (joking, it's not). Arsenal might have won at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday but Liverpool remain four points clear and with a game in hand.

Arne Slot's side have been brilliant this season and are favourites for the title, but it would be remiss to think that the Reds will storm away and out of sight before January's done and dusted.

It's remarkable that Liverpool have even found themselves in such a promising position after Jurgen Klopp stepped down, with most assuming that Anfield would tussle for a place in the Champions League.

But Slot's tactics and managerial expertise have propelled the Merseysiders into the ascendency across a range of fronts, and while Liverpool have only won three of their past seven top-flight fixtures, it's anticipated the smoother sailing will return after a tough winter.

Liverpool's Upcoming Fixtures (all comps) Date Competition Opponent 17/01/25 Premier League Brentford (A) 21/02/25 Champions League Lille (H) 25/01/25 Premier League Ipswich (H) 29/01/25 Champions League PSV (A) 01/02/25 Premier League Bournemouth (A)

Liverpool have endured. They usually do. And anyway, the Redmen often dip into the January transfer window to make one or two well-placed improvements, and that might take place in the coming weeks.

Liverpool & the January transfer window

Liverpool and the January transfer window, a match made in heaven. Be it Virgil van Dijk or Takumi Minamino, FSG have always enjoyed making a wonderful winter signing to advance Liverpool's cause.

Van Dijk is the gold standard and his £75m move from Southampton might even be the Premier League's greatest January transfer, revolutionising Jurgen Klopp's backline and leading Liverpool to glory.

Years before, let's not forget, Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge both joined from different outfits in January 2013, with Luis Suarez completing a £23m transfer from Ajax two years prior.

More recently, however, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo enjoyed mid-season switches to Merseyside, having now gone strength to strength under Slot's wing, integral parts of the Anfield make-up.

The Red Devils were left munching dirt clouds as Liverpool welcomed Gakpo to the fold, and now, FSG are looking to repeat the trick with one of the Premier League's most underrated midfielders.

Liverpool eyeing Prem midfielder

As per Football Insider, scouts from Liverpool and Manchester United have been tracking Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes in recent months and could strike a deal this year.

Wolves are battling relegation but have improved under Vitor Pereira in recent weeks, and it would take a mammoth fee to convince the Old Gold to part with their engine this month.

However, a deal could certainly be struck this summer, with previous reports suggesting that the Anfielders would have to cough up something in the ballpark of £50m.

What Joao Gomes would bring to Liverpool

Gomes is a talented midfielder with an eye for a tackle. Wolves signed Flamengo's prospect for £15m in January 2023, so he's already accustomed to a winter rehousing.

71 appearances later, Gomes has scored five goals and assisted three more for his English employers, making good on talent scout Jacek Kulig's praise that he is a "warrior" who "always gives 100% on the pitch."

Gomes' seasonal heatmap from the English top flight says it all: his boundless energy and enthusiasm across the different facets of the midfield game, completing 85% of his passes, 62% of his dribbles and averaging 5.1 ball recoveries per game.

He might be a dynamic and multi-faceted midfielder, but Gomes is a ball-winning monster at heart, ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles (4.05) per 90, as per FBref, emphasising that he would bring combative energy to Liverpool's rich engine room.

Premier League 24/25 - Top Tacklers Rank Player Tackles (per 90) 1. Daniel Munoz 71 (3.94) 2. Moises Caicedo 63 (3.06) 3. Noussair Mazraoui 62 (3.67) 4. Joao Gomes 61 (3.41) 5. Idrissa Gueye 58 (3.74) 5= Alexis Mac Allister 58 (3.70) Stats via Premier League

17th-placed Wolves might be embroiled in a fight to stay in the Premier League but Gomes has been a machine in the middle, capable of playing deep and more advanced.

His energy and expertise as a "box-crasher," as analyst Ben Mattinson has called him, could bear dividends for a Liverpool side that has enjoyed so much success with Ryan Gravenberch as the deep-lying playmaker.

Liverpool needs to get this one done, especially when considering the rich history in welcoming winter talent to the first team. Given that the aforementioned Gakpo had been on Man United's radar, like Gomes, there's an even more pressing reason to ensure that he's added to the ranks.

Leaving PSV Eindhoven, Dutch sensation Gakpo was only 23 when he moved to Liverpool, the same age as Gomes is now.

He's been one of the key attacking pillars in Slot's system this season, firing 12 goals and placing four assists across 30 appearances in all competitions.

The Netherlands international has been hailed as "Liverpool's man for the big occasion" by reporter Beth Lindop, not blessed with the audacious prolificness of Mohamed Salah but indispensable as a title challenge is mounted.

How Liverpool would love to strike a blow in Man United hearts once again, strengthening their midfield ranks with a player who would be perfect for Ruben Amorim's system.

The Old Trafford side have endured much market misery over the past decade but Liverpool's talent radar is usually unerring, so it would be a travesty to lose this player to their rivals, who are desperately seeking a resurgence.

Whether Gomes is ready to make the jump is open to question, but based on the evidence from within tough conditions at Molineux, the Reds might just score a blinder by adding this one to the fold.