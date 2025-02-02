Liverpool begin February in a very healthy position. Arne Slot won't be thinking about a quadruple, but if the Anfield side keeps on winning over the next few weeks, they will have an excellent chance of going the distance across all four competitions they have entered.

Immediate thoughts will be on the transfer window, however. With only two days left, Slot will be keen on signing at least one new player ahead of what could turn into a busy couple of months indeed.

Numerous players have been linked with a move to Merseyside since the start of January, but the manager hasn’t opened his chequebook as yet.

A fresh face or two could add some competition in certain positions, perhaps pushing players to perform even better than they are currently.

Liverpool transfer news

RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons has been linked with a move to Anfield recently. The German side would be open to a fee of up to €80m (£67m) in order for any club to pursue a move for the Dutchman, but it remains to be seen whether Slot will go after the youngster.

A more recent update on the club’s transfer business surrounds a potential move for a South American wonderkid.

According to Anfield Watch, the club’s Global Talent Scouting Manager, Kyle Woodbanks, travelled to Venezuela for the U20 Copa Sudamericana.

Scouts are keeping a close eye on Ecuadorian wonderkid Deinner Ordonez - who was playing for Ecuador against Brazil in the competition - and could pursue a move in the near future.

The 15-year-old came out of the Independiente Del Valle academy, which has produced players such as Moises Caicedo, Piero Hincapie and Willian Pancho.

Of course, Ordonez would certainly be a signing for the future given his tender years, but the centre-back is held in high regard among those who have watched and developed him.

With Virgil Van Dijk out of contract this summer, could the Ecuadorian defender be the perfect long-term heir to the Liverpool icon?

Virgil Van Dijk’s contract situation

Alongside Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are also out of contract this summer, yet the Dutchman appears to be the only one who is fully committed to remaining at the club next term.

According to journalist Paul Joyce, the defender is looking likely to stay at Anfield, saying: “He (Van Dijk) has made no secret that he wants to stay, and there appears a determination on his part to prove to Liverpool that, despite turning 34 this summer, he remains at the peak of his powers.

“There remains an expectation around Liverpool that Van Dijk will stay at the club he joined seven years ago and that he can uphold his exacting standards for a couple of more years at least. Life without him remains unthinkable.”

Tying him down sooner rather than later might well give the Reds a confidence boost.

Virgil Van Dijk’s season in numbers

The veteran continues to inspire his teammates as he chases more silverware this season.

He is yet to miss a Premier League game, shining as the Reds currently top the table and are in contention to win their 20th English domestic title.

Virgil Van Dijk's season in numbers Metric (per 90) Premier League Champions League Accurate passes 70.3 77.3 Tackles 1.1 0.4 Total duels won 4.6 2.1 Possession lost 6.5 5 Balls recovered 3.5 3.1 Via Sofascore

The Dutchman has won a staggering 71% of his total duels contested in the top flight this term, along with losing possession just 6.5 times per match while being dribbled past only 0.3 times per game.

These figures prove that he still has the ability to perform at the highest level. By signing a new contract, Slot will be able to keep Van Dijk at Anfield for the next couple of years, allowing him to focus on other areas of the pitch which require upgrading first.

The 33-year-old won't be around forever, meaning that sooner or later, the manager will have to dive into the market for a replacement. Given his impact at the club since joining seven years ago, this could be difficult.

Signing Ordonez could help in that regard. While he isn’t ready for first-team football at the very minute, moving to Liverpool and learning under Van Dijk over the next couple of years could allow him to develop into a worthwhile successor to the Dutchman.

Deinner Ordonez could be an ideal Van Dijk heir

During the recent U20 CONMEBOL Championships for Ecuador, the defender started all three games, playing against those who were two and three years older than him.