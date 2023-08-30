Liverpool have reportedly made Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure a contract offer, but he isn't the only player being considered before transfer deadline day on September 1st.

How old is Cheick Doucoure?

Doucoure is 23 years of age so appears to be entering the prime years of his career which was proven by him establishing himself as Roy Hodgson’s top-performing defensive player last season, and this impressive form has attracted significant interest from Anfield.

The Eagles’ defensive midfielder still has another four years remaining on his contract, but that hasn’t stopped FSG and Jurgen Klopp from trying to prise him away from Selhurst Park having completed background checks on what the conditions of a possible deal would look like.

Merseyside fans were also given a little bit of hope after the Mali international was missing from his side’s matchday squad for their Carabao Cup 4-2 victory over Plymouth on Tuesday night, sparking speculation that he could be on the move in the final days of the window.

RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins previously revealed that the Premier League giants hadn’t yet tabled an opening bid for their target due to his €60m (£51m) price tag being considered too high, but if the following update is to be believed, their stance has now changed.

Are Liverpool signing Cheick Doucoure?

Taking to X, French outlet Sports Zone revealed that Liverpool have tabled a proposal to Doucoure, but admitted that he's not the only candidate in his position that is being assessed in the market by the boss and the rest of the hierarchy. They said:

"FLASH AREA. Liverpool have sent a contract offer to Cheick Doucoure in hopes of striking a deal. Liverpool want to sign a 6 before Friday midnight and are keen to vary their options, Cheick Doucoure is one, for sure, but he is not alone…"

According to reliable journalist Toby Cudworth, Doucoure is a “classy” player to watch, and with Liverpool having yet failed to make progress in their pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Crystal Palace’s talisman could be the perfect alternative for Klopp.

The Bamako native currently ranks in the 94th percentile for interceptions and is averaging 1.7 tackles per top-flight game, highlighting how strong he is defensively, but he’s also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having posted 18 contributions (ten assists and eight goals) since the start of his career.

The SE25 outfit’s £60k-per-week earner also has the ability to operate at centre-back and slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his usual role in front of the backline, so with these being the two positions that arguably need strengthening the most, this versatility would be welcomed with open arms.

Furthermore, Doucoure has never lost at Anfield when part of the visiting side having secured two draws in the fixtures that he’s been involved in, so if he’s good enough to avoid defeat, he may excel if he was to change sides and become a member of the home eleven, making this one to watch.